🔥Paris Fashion Week AW20 trend report🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Here are 12 of the biggest trends to look out for come autumn

1. Time for a knees-up

Celine AW20 (Celine)

Hedi Slimane’s preoccupation with bourgeoise Parisian style has found itself a rebellious streak. Certainly, she’s less “lady who lunches on the Left Bank” and more “lady who launches herself into mosh pits” as a rock ’n’ roll edge infiltrates the new Celine woman. Her arrival on the catwalk means fitted velvet jackets, sheer tights and crucially, a hem line that remains above the knee. In Slimane’s vision this manifested in everything from shift dresses to shorts. Expect to see this look everywhere next season. KD

2. Prepper chic

Balenciaga AW20 (SplashNews.com)

Talk of rapidly spreading disease was momentarily halted on Sunday morning when Balenciaga’s master in command put the climate crisis back on the agenda.

The spectacle, staged around a waterlogged catwalk, saw scenes of boiling seas and ferocious fire projected onto the ceiling, while an army of caped crusaders clad in clergy-style robes and stomping rubber boots waded through the water. For Covid-19 swabbers, or indeed anyone preparing for the end of the world, this is the new survivalist style. KD

3. The deconstructed gown

Maison Margiela AW20 (Maison Margiela )

Recycling may be a hot topic in fashion circles, but only John Galliano could make it an entirely new genre.

“Recicla” — as he called it in his Maison Margiela pre-show podcast — takes forward the concept of vintage re-editions, pioneered by the house’s founder in its Replica line.

By trawling charity shops, Galliano sought to deconstruct pieces to capture “freeze frames [of] work in progress” — “instead of slavishly copying”. He added: “It’s a return to worth. It’s slower fashion. It’s that you can give something another life and it’s also buying invention with a conscience.” Among the most sublime additions were dresses stripped of their outer layers to reveal the bare bones of sheer lining — or rather the “ghost of a dress”, as described by Galliano. EM

4. Uniform wares

Lemaire AW20 (Dan & Corina Lecca)

Models for Lemaire don’t march down the catwalk, they meander in a nonchalant-everyday-yet-significantly-well-dressed sort of way.

So it follows that the brand’s clothes are among some of the most approachable yet aspirational at Paris Fashion Week. Many of next season’s outfits were neutral in colour and seemingly prepared to handle the hooley that was busy blowing outside. Think hooded trench coats complete with storm flaps and a utilitarian one-beige-fits-all uniform. EM

5. Victorian trims

Paco Rabanne AW20 (pixelformula)

Under the vaulted medieval ceiling of Paris’s Conciergerie — better known as the prison of Marie Antoinette — Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena unveiled a collection adapted from historical dress, with military coats to full Joan of Arc-inspired chainmail armour on display.

What does it mean for your wardrobe? Unless you’re one of a few die-hard fans, there’s no need to stock up on WD-40, but a Victorian-style collar will stand you in good stead for the new season. The higher, frillier and more pie-crust-like, the better. EM

6. Fashion fetish

Balmain AW20 (Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)

For an indication of the best looks on the Balmain catwalk, one must look to what Kim Kardashian wears two days later.

Stepping out in Paris on Sunday, the reality TV star modelled not one, but two all-latex looks — one chocolate brown, one caramel-hued — which were unveiled on the catwalk on Friday. If top-to-toe latex is a little much for you, consider Saint Laurent instead, which incorporated skintight vinyl in all of its 66 looks, from taut glossy trousers to seriously kinky boots. EM

7. Cape crusaders

Givenchy AW20 (Givenchy)

Cape spotting has been sport during this month’s season of shows, with superhero style as commonplace as anti-bac gel and germ masks.

Undoubtedly in times of unrest, a determination to swaddle manifests via capes for day, evening and everything in between. They are an outerwear prerequisite for next winter. In Clare Waight Keller’s vision for Givenchy — a chic, cinematic showcase that celebrated French film heroines of the Nouvelle Vague and the intertwinement of a woman’s clothing and her power — the cape emerged as the secret weapon of the super (model). KD

8. Black is the new black

Valentino AW20 (Valentino )

A veil of darkness has shrouded the shows in Paris this week, as the fashion world’s favourite colourway found itself back on the catwalk.

At Balenciaga this blackout was Demna Gvasalia’s nod to the clergyman who partly inspired his collection. At Valentino on Sunday, where Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased 25 looks of head-to-toe black, the beautiful basic was a means to explore the stereotypes of a feminine silhouette. From coats to gowns to ornate leather dresses, colour has been removed from the agenda. KD

9. Art works

Loewe AW20 (Loewe)

The worlds of art and fashion are inextricably linked.

At Dior, the feminist discourse of art collective Claire Fontaine lit up the catwalk via flashing neon signs. At Chloe, Natacha Ramsay-Levi invited painting and poetry into her showcase through Rita Ackermann’s figurative line-drawn prints and a spoken-word soundtrack from Marianne Faithfull. But for Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, art has consistently proven a key inspiration. This season, he recruited Japanese ceramicist Takuro Kuwata to create porcelain pieces which were incorporated into panels on dresses. For accident-prone types, an abstract-print hourglass gown is perhaps a safer bet. EM

10. It’s all about the waist

Dries Van Noten AW20 (ABFR / SplashNews.com)

Whether belted, cinched or accentuated with a giant frilly peplum, there was no doubting that autumn/winter 2020 is all about the waist.

Dries Van Noten presented what is perhaps the most accessible take on the trend — simply sling a shirt around your waist. His inspiration came from the Kurt Cobain school of dressing, with a Nineties grunge-inspired plaid that was cut from silk and teamed with psychedelic florals and gold brocade for a take on after-dark glamour that was more Camden Palace heyday than cocktails at the Ritz. EM

11. Ties are compulsory

Dior AW20 (Frederique DUMOULIN)

For those concerned with what accessory to drop their paycheck on next season, statement shoes and It-bags are not the answer.

Instead, invest in a tie. In Milan, Prada set the tone with sharp silk ties in scarlet or ice blue and a modern workwear collection which meant business. For Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, pages of her own teenage diary were littered among the references, resulting in more than one school uniform-ish outfit. Though Dior’s ties, of course, were crafted from the finest chiffon. EM

12. Blanket checks

Alexander McQueen AW20 (Ik Aldama)

Sarah Burton’s eternal research project into the mythology and magic of Celtic culture continued in Wales this season.

Inspired by a trip to Cardiff, and specifically the city’s tailoring and manufacturing practices in Victorian times, Burton combined scarlet borrowed from Wales’s national dress with suiting fabrics and, most beautifully, a reuse of the famed Welsh blanket.Swaddled around the body to protect and empower, some were worn inset with leather panelling to bestow the wearer with a warrior-like quality that’s typically McQueen. A monochrome blanket coat was another highlight. KD