🔥Paris Fashion Week AW20 street style: Bottega and blazers continue to reign supreme🔥

There’s nothing quite like a bit of street style to get your sartorial inspiration flowing, and Paris Fashion Week attracts the slickest and sharpest of the set.

The French capital plays host to some of fashion’s biggest names during its bi-annual Fashion Week including Chanel, Dior and Stella McCartney.

And while it may be the final installment of the four-week-long fashion month, the street style set’s looks are anything but jaded.

As was the case in New York, London and Milan, Bottega Veneta has been the staple accessory brand for all showgoers who have hit the ground in Paris.

And similarly to Copenhagen Fashion Week in January, stomper boots have also been high on the agenda in Paris so far.

Still to come on the schedule for Paris Fashion Week is Stella McCartney and Hedi Slimane’s first co-ed collection for Celine.

