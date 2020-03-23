🔥Parents praise Joe Wicks as Instagram fitness guru sets up virtual PE lessons for kids🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Parents have been full of praise for fitness guru Joe Wicks, after he set up the first of many virtual PE lessons for children stuck at home due to coronavirus.

Last week, Wicks announced that he would be holding live PE classes each morning via his YouTube channel, in a bid to keep children of all ages fit and healthy during their period of isolation.

Launching the move, Wicks said that with schools across the UK now closed, parents will be under pressure to keep their children entertained, but for half an hour each day he “can take over and inspire and energise the kids to get active, bounce around and have fun”.

The week-long workout programme, which launched this morning, has already proven a massive success, with the first video hitting more than 800,000 viewers in its first day.

Online, parents praised the personal trainer for his innovative approach to keeping children fit during the crisis.

Jo Julian took to Twitter to express her gratitude, writing: “Me and the boys loved the PE lesson with Joe Wicks this morning! One to tune into for sure – even got my 2 year old involved! Well done @thebodycoach.”

John Pudney wrote: “Great idea #PEwithJOe (@thebodycoach) – Effie loved it…So did mummy I think! Brings a bit of structure to our home schooling week(s) – Same time tomorrow.”

While another added: “A morning workout session with @bodycoach I’ve never seen my stepdaughter volunteer for exercise before today. Great work Joe!”

And Matthew Keenan appeared to speak for the entire UK when he said: “Loads of respect to Joe Wicks. Singlehandedly saving the nation from hyperactive kids. #PEwithjoe.”

Wicks himself also praised the efforts of those who joined in, as he wrote: “Thank you to everyone who took part. Incredible to think that millions of us where (sic) all exercising together all around the world. #PEwithJoe.”

The PE sessions continue on Tuesday, March 24 at 9am. But if you want to start soon, you can head to his YouTube channel where he already has ’18 Kids Workouts to do at Home’.