🔥Parents' horror as three-year-old son drowns after falling into pool at Thai water park🔥

A three-year-old British boy drowned in front of his horrified parents at a water park in Thailand.

Bobby Watson slipped and fell at the Blue Tree water park in Phuket yesterday afternoon.

Lifeguards dragged the unconscious toddler from the water and performed CPR at the poolside but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

William Watson, a British national, and his Thai wife Sumitra, both 35, were at the water park with Bobby and his elder brother Billy, seven.

Police received a call at about 4.30pm yesterday and paramedics took Bobby to Thalang Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police captain Yanpatr Malai from the Thalang district station said: “The boy’s mother and father were very upset, they could not believe their son was gone.

“There were also many tourists gathered around the pool who were shocked by the incident.

“The staff said that the boy had been brought from the bottom of the pool in an unconscious state. He was given treatment at the scene and taken to hospital but died later.”

Bobby’s mother told police he had been running around by the water when he slipped and fell into the landing area of a flume.

Witnesses said Bobby’s parents, who run a diving company in Phuket, were “crying uncontrollably” after the incident.

The couple, who live in Patong, are understood to have set up their dive school in 2017, organising scuba diving and snorkelling tours around the Thai islands.

In a statement, the Blue Tree Water Park said it was “deeply distressed” by the incident.

It said: “A three-year-old boy wandered into the landing pool area of the busy slide area this afternoon.

“He stumbled and fell under water after which he was spotted by one of the lifeguards on duty who came to his immediate assistance. He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and rushed to Talang Hospital by an ambulance that arrived promptly after being called.

“Sadly he could not be revived. The landing pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides.

“Sunday is a very busy day. There are highly trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.

“His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident.”

Mr Watson, believed originally to be from Bridport, Dorset, moved to Phuket several years ago to become a diving instructor.