Parents, educators air concerns on St. Louis school closings in first of 6 workshops

1 of 10

Rebeccah Bennett, discussion facilitator, asks attendees to reflect on what they think makes a school system successful on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Rebeccah Bennett, discussion facilitator, asks attendees to reflect on what they think makes a school system successful on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Monica Long-Davis, of the Office of Financial Empowerment, left, contributes financial advice to the discussion on what makes a school system successful on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Rebeccah Bennett, discussion facilitator, asks attendees to reflect on what they think makes a school system successful on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Joyce M. Roberts, a school board member, listens in during a public discussion on St. Louis Public Schools on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Terri Sellers, dean of students at Sumner High School, engages in discussion about the future of her district on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.

Attendees listen to one others’ perspectives on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Rebeccah Bennett, discussion facilitator, asks attendees to reflect on what they think makes a school system successful on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Rebeccah Bennett, discussion facilitator, asks attendees to reflect on what they think makes a school system successful on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. The meeting was one of six public forums where parents, educators and residents could discuss the future of St. Louis Public Schools.

A mail carrier enters Sumner High School on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, shortly after dismissal. Sumner, located at 4248 Cottage Ave. in St. Louis, is one of the schools in the St. Louis Publics Schools system that could be considered for closing because of low enrollment. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — More money to attract and retain better teachers. More training for staff, more mental health resources. More love and compassion for students and parents.More. The word came up again and again Saturday at the first of six public workshops to discuss the future of the St. Louis Public Schools as the school district grapples with how to do more with less amid steadily declining student enrollment.About 150 people, mostly parents of students and public school educators, attended Saturday’s forum at the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy on North Grand Boulevard to give their top priorities for closing or consolidating schools in a district with fewer than 20,000 students and the lowest enrollment since the 1800s.The school system is hosting the forums over the coming weeks to gather public input toward an upcoming recommendation to close facilities and consolidate resources from Superintendent Kelvin Adams. The district board will vote on the issue in April.”We have to make some tough, tough decisions around how to get to the next place,” Adams said.Up to 20 of the district’s 68 schools could be considered for consolidation or closure. Adams said Saturday he has not yet identified any schools for the chopping block and doesn’t anticipate having to lay off teachers and staff.Adams said the key factors in deciding which schools to close are low enrollment, academic performance, building condition, residential and business development and population trends.Adams’ presentation Saturday touched on rising costs of maintaining aging buildings, special education and student transportation as compared to neighboring districts. Graduation rates have risen in the past decade but test scores continue to suffer.Saturday’s workshop split into several smaller discussion groups to share ideas for improving schools and criteria the district should consider for closing schools.Some in attendance, such as Clara Holmes, said the district should repurpose closed schools as job training or GED testing centers instead of allowing vacant structures to decay and become havens for crime.Holmes, who has two daughters, 10 and 14, in city schools, said the district should invest more in mentorship programs for at-risk students.She said she is particularly concerned about the potential for shutting Sumner High School because of its history and name recognition. Sumner has a capacity for 1,100 students but only 193 students enrolled this year. Its football team merged with Soldan High’s last year because of a player shortage.”I don’t want to see more schools closed down,” Holmes said. “It makes the neighborhood look bad.”

Attendees listen to one others’ perspectives about the future of St. Louis Public Schools on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Clyde C. Miller C…