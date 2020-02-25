🔥Parents divided over Amazon doll with hidden baby under her bump🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A new doll being sold on Amazon which has a hidden baby under her bump has divided parents online.

A pregnant doll, which is being sold for £3.87, has a stomach which opens and has a small baby inside.

The page for the Dinglong Real Pregnant Doll Suit Mom Doll and Dress said: “This new & cute pregnant doll, with real pregnant body and wearing dress, carries a new born baby in her tummy.”

Amazon shoppers were divided over whether the doll is brilliant or a step too far, with some branding the design “so wrong”.

Taking to social media, one shopper wrote: “Think this is so wrong. Why do little girls need to know about reproduction, let kids be kids!”

(Amazon/Momola)

Another added: “I can understand maybe getting this for your child if you were pregnant and trying to explain to your child, but other than that, no just nooo!”

One social media user simply wrote: “Too far.”

However, lots of shoppers praised the design, with one saying: “I had a pregnant Barbie doll over 20 years ago and it did me no harm.

“I didn’t feel the need to go and have a baby. I just thought it was cool I had a doll that had a baby in its belly.”

Another said: “I don’t see how this is disgusting. Children notice that people become pregnant and have babies and they role-play it all the time.

“My 3-year-old is constantly asking me to put her dolly in her or my tummy – and it’s harmless role-play of her processing.”

Another user added: “My daughter would love this. She’s always putting her tiny shopkins up the tops of her barbie dolls.”