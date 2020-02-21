🔥Parents and two young daughters aged one and three die after crash in Highlands🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two parents and their children, aged one and three, have died following a crash in the Highlands.

The collision involving a Mini Cooper and a Ford Fiesta happened on the A82 by Hillfarm, Torlundy, at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

Police said a 26-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and two girls aged one and three who were in the Mini Cooper were pronounced dead at the scene.

