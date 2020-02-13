🔥Parent with gun boards school bus in Berkeley, encourages students to fight, district says🔥

BERKELEY — A parent of a sixth-grade girl stormed onto a school bus with a gun Wednesday, threatening a new bus driver and encouraging the students to fight, a school official in the Ferguson-Florissant School District said.No one was injured in the incident, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, at Fay and Canyon drives, said Kevin Hampton, a spokesman for the district.The parent was on the bus 37 seconds, and Berkeley police later arrested him, said Tangie Francwar, principal of the Johnson-Wabash Sixth Grade Center. The Berkeley chief could not be reached for comment.Hampton said there was a fight among some students waiting at the bus stop, then the fight continued when they boarded the bus on the way to school. That’s when the parent tried to board the bus.The driver wouldn’t open the door, so the parent showed a gun and broke the window on the bus door, Francwar said in a letter Wednesday to parents. The parent and other adults boarded the bus and threatened the driver and students, Francwar said.The bus monitor told the students to get to the back of the bus, away from the parent. The parent encouraged students to fight, Francwar said.The bus carried nine students, a new bus driver, a veteran bus driver who was mentoring the new one, and another staff member who was riding as a bus monitor because of previous disruptions and fights on the bus.