🔥Parent of Fox schools students says she has COVID-19🔥

ARNOLD — The Fox School District in Jefferson County alerted families Saturday that a parent of students alerted administrators that the parent tested positive for the new coronavirus.Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar, in an update posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon, said the department was aware of the school district’s letter, but that it had not yet received any notice that a county resident had tested positive for COVID-19.There are nine tests with pending results, according to the Jefferson County Health Department.”Many of the drive through testing sites are using commercial labs to get their results,” Vollmar wrote. “It sometimes can take a couple days to get the results back. If a lab finds a positive result, then they are mandated by state law to immediately report that result to the state or local health department. If the state gets the result, they notify the local health authority that day.”According to the letter from Fox Superintendent Nisha Patel, the parent who self-reporting a positive COVID-19 case has a child who was at Seckman Middle School on Tuesday. The student was not in attendance from March 9 to March 16, according to the letter. On Wednesday, Fox schools closed. They will remain closed through April 10.The parent has another child that attends Hodge Elementary, but that student hadn’t been in attendance since March 6, according to Patel’s letter.The family is trying to get their children tested for COVID-19, according to the letter.Vollmar, of the Jefferson County Health Department, said the department posts test results daily. “I have personally been in communication with Dr. Patel from the district about the letter and its positive intent,” Vollmar wrote. “I support her decision to inform her families of the information that was presented to her by a district family.”

