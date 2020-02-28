Parayko’s rare goal extends Blues’ winning streak to six

Blues swarm St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) after he scores the game winning goal in an overtime period of an NHL hockey game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thu, Feb. 27, 2020. The Blues won 3-2 over the Islanders. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

Over the course of a season, good teams win a lot of games a lot of ways. In the case of the Blues, in what is now a six-game win streak, sometimes you win with a blanketing defense, sometimes you win in a wide-open goalfest.And sometimes you win on an overtime wraparound goal by Colton Parayko.“I didn’t see that one coming,” said Blues forward Brayden Schenn.On a night where the Blues broke out their retro jerseys and Jay Bouwmeester got a standing ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard watching the game from the press box, the Blues are back to living right, apparently. After falling behind 2-0 in a blah first period, they came back from two goals down to win for the second game in a row, though they waited just about as long as they could to do it. Vince Dunn scored to tie the game on a Parayko-esque blast with 1:44 to go in regulation and then Parayko scored 3:23 into the extra period as the Blues beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.The goal by Parayko, he of the booming slapshot, was only the fourth wraparound by a defenseman in the NHL this season, though it was Parayko’s second in as many seasons. And with the Central Division race heating up, the win allowed the Blues to go five points up on Colorado and six up on Dallas, which comes to town on Saturday.“That’s awesome,” Dunn said of Parayko’s game-winner. “There’s not many moments like that where a D does a wraparound. That was really a ‘90s move out there with the jerseys. That was pretty cool for us. That’s a big goal for us, especially the way we’re playing right now, that would’ve been a pretty tough loss. But to get that one done, it really helps our confidence.”The win was a triumph of stick-to-it-iveness for the Blues. The Islanders are a stingy team and they were content to just deny the Blues opportunities for the final 40 minutes as they protected a one-goal lead. New York had just five shots on goal after the first period — just one in the second period, matching the low allowed by the Blues this season — but that was fine with them. The Blues helped them along by failing to finish some chances; Robert Thomas may play another 15 years in the NHL but he will have few scoring chances as good as the one he couldn’t put in early in the third period. In the second period, the Blues had a three-on-one break and a four-on-two break and couldn’t even get a shot off. Ivan Barbashev got the puck in front of the goal and spent so much time working for a better angle that he never got a shot off.It seemed like it was going to be one of those nights for the Blues, right up until it wasn’t.“We don’t get too frustrated any more about that kind of stuff,” coach Craig Berube said. “We play a lot of games where we have the puck a lot and we get lots of shots and sometimes we just don’t score. We stick with it. We’re getting better at it. We did a good job tonight and ended up getting a late goal.”The comeback was a longtime coming. It started with Schenn’s goal with 55 seconds to go in the first, his third game in a row with a goal. (“That goal was huge,” Berube said.) Though the Blues wouldn’t score again for 38 minutes, that goal set things in motion.Dunn didn’t have a goal in the past 18 games and he threw a damper on the comeback effort when he was called for interference with 5:30 to play. (Berube thought it was a soft call.) But as the Blues pushed forward after killing that penalty, Dunn jumped on a failed clearance by New York’s Brock Nelson and blasted it home.“I was right beside him,” Parayko said, “and I was like, ‘Oh, man, right down Main Street.’ It’s a good chance. Obviously a great play by him and we had to finish it off.”“I learned that one from him,” Dunn said. “Just to look down and shoot as hard as you can. It wasn’t anything special. (Zach Sanford) had a nice screen on the goalie; pretty hard for the goalie to react that quick to the shot.”Parayko finished it off. He brought a loose puck into the Islanders zone, held off Anthony Beauvillier, went behind the net and then kept on going, coming out on the left side and banking it in off the right pad of Thomas Greiss.“I don’t really get that close to the net all the time,” Parayko said. “I saw the opportunity I guess and just tried to wrap it. Their D-man, I thought he was going to come at me so I kind of held that front so I just thought it would be a good opportunity to wrap it. Just kind of watch the goalie. I could kind of see out of the corner of my eye he was still on my side of the net on the original side. I don’t know, just kind of give it a shot, I guess.”“You don’t expect it in overtime,” Berube said. “You’d expect him to come around the other side and set it up. He reacted to a situation and scored a goal.”Berube tried something different in the game, going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but he used the extra defenseman, Robert Bortuzzo, mostly as a forward. (He had one shift on a penalty kill.) Bortuzzo played just 4:07 and didn’t get on the ice in the third period.“He’s played a little bit before and we wanted him on the penalty kill,” Berube said. “There wasn’t really a lot there. We always go in with maybe he’ll get some shifts on D too but it just didn’t work out.”

