Parayko will be a game-time decision for Blues-Rangers game tonight

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against the New York Islanders during overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Dilip Vishwanat

NEW YORK — Defenseman Colton Parayko will be a game-time decision for the Blues’ game with the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, according to coach Craig Berube.Parayko didn’t practice on Monday before the team flew to New York and he didn’t take part in the team’s optional morning skate on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Parayko remained at the team hotel.Both Carl Gunnarsson and Robert Bortuzzo were off the ice early at the morning skate, an indication that both are expecting to play tonight.Berube reiterated that he didn’t think Parayko’s sickness was related to the other recent illnesses that have hit the team. Alex Pietrangelo missed the Feb. 21 game at Dallas with a sickness and Jordan Kyrou missed Saturday’s game with Dallas.LAST TIME HEREThe last time Jacob de la Rose was in New York, he didn’t play. De la Rose was still with the Red Wings at the time, at least for a while. He was a healthy scratch that night and his trade to the Blues for Robby Fabbri was made mid-game (and announced after the Blues finished their game in Edmonton later that night).De la Rose is back in the lineup after getting back in on Saturday because Kyrou was sick. He had a team-high six hits in the game, four of them in the first period as he set a tone early.”I know I need to play a big and heavy game,” he said. “I’m a big guy so I need to play physical. No one told me anything. I just knew myself.””I thought he played a good game,” Berube said. “He was intense right away and physical right away and worked extremely hard. That line was good for us, gave us momentum during the game and that’s what we need out of them. He was good.”CLUB ZEROBerube had expressed concerns about the number of penalties his team was being called for, both deserved and undeserved, and the team responded by being called for none against Dallas on Saturday. It was the second time this season the Blues played a game without being called for a penalty.”I talked before about it,” Berube said. “There’s a lot of calls we didn’t like. But that’s part of it all. You go through stretches like that. We don’t take penalties. We try to be disciplined and I think we’ve done a real good job of it for the most part, but we were in a bit of a funk there with penalties and it hurt us.”LINESWith an optional skate and Parayko’s status up in the air, the defensive pairings are a bit of a guess. These assume he’s not playing. If Parayko is playing, this looks like a Robert Bortuzzo game.BluesForwardsSchwartz-O’Reilly-SchennSanford-Thomas-PerronSteen-Bozak-de la RoseBarbashev-Sundqvist-BlaisDefensemenGunnarsson-PietrangeloScandella-FaulkDunn-BortuzzoGoalieBinnington

