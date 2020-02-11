🔥Parasite Wins Big, The Broadcast Falls Flat And More 2020 Oscars Reactions🔥

It ended up being a massive night at the Academy Awards for Bong Joon-Ho and the socio-political drama-comedy Parasite, which made history by becoming foreign-language international film to claim the Best Picture Oscar at the end of the evening. It’s one of many surprises that the ReelBlend hosts – Sean O’Connell, Kevin McCarthy and Jake Hamilton – are breaking down in their annual post-Oscar recap show, so stop what you are doing and press play on our most recent episode.

The boys are, shall we say, lacking some energy as they recover from the late-night that was Oscar Sunday. But it’s not just that. It’s the end of a grueling Oscar season, one that delivers a series of small but gradually increasing body blows that can’t help but wear a person down.

And yet, at the end of this particular race, it was Parasite that proved triumphant. The movie took Oscars home for Original Screenplay, International Feature Film, Director and Picture. The Academy did a decent job of spreading the rest of its love around to multiple pictures, including Joker, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Marriage Story. The Irishman, however, got 10 nominations and zero wins. The guys talk about all of this, and more.

Also, they get into the telecast, which Sean best describes as “weird.” What did you guys think of the show, overall? Let us know in the comments section.

This week’s Blend Game is dedicated to Jim Carrey, and the guys also review his new comedy, Sonic the Hedgehog. Their review might actually surprise you!

Timestamps

3:24 – Weekly Poll: Did the right movie win Best Picture?

4:16 – Oscar Reactions

46:25 – Sam Raimi In Talks For Doctor Strange 2

54:22 – Birds of Prey Box Office

59:28 – This Week In Movies

1:05:15 – Sonic The Hedgehog Reviews

1:09:33 – #JimCarreyBlend