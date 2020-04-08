🔥Parasite is now available to stream on Hulu🔥

Parasite movie: Ki-jung Kim So-dam Park and Ki-woo Park Woo-sik Choi in Parasite. Photo via EPK.tv Ready to catch the award-winning movie Parasite? Bong Joon-ho’s excellent, thought-provoking movie is now available to stream on Hulu.It’s finally time to watch Bong Joon-ho’s thought-provoking, award-winning movie. Parasite is now streaming on Hulu.When it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, it was clear that this was a movie nobody had seen before. It didn’t just give us a look at differences in the class system. It gave us a look at how both the poor and the rich can leech off each other, both becoming “parasites.”That’s how the movie’s idea originally came about. We hear all about how the poor will leech off the rich, but there is an element of this coming from the rich, who don’t wash their own dishes or drive their own cars. To some, this is just smart outsourcing, but to others it’s being a parasite.This is how the movie gained a reputation for being one of the most thought-provoking movies of our generation. It’s an honest look at the class system and makes you think about your own life and the things you do.Of course, there’s a dramatization to it. You don’t want to like the people that are on the screen but you can’t help be drawn into their lives; wonder what you would do in their situation.One of the strongest elements of the movie is the family bond. In many families, there would be someone who has a different moral compass. They’ll try to talk the others out of doing something. That’s not the case for the Kim family in this movie. They are all together, tightly-knit and focused on supporting each other.Now you’ll get a chance to see it all for yourself. Whether you missed it in theaters or just had no idea about it, Parasite is now available for all to stream on Hulu. If you only watch one movie per week, make this one your top pick this week.