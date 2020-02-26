Parasite movie: Mr Park Sun-kyun Lee and Yeon-kyo Park Yeo-jeong Jo in Parasite. Photo via EPK.tv After a historic Best Picture win at the 2020 Academy Awards, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is coming to Hulu in April 2020!The real question remains in today’s modern streaming age is where can you watch Parasite? On Monday, Feb. 24, it was announced that Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States.Parasite will be added to Hulu on Sunday, April 8, according to Hulu. The streaming network announced the news via Twitter.Hulu, admittedly, does seem like an odd choice, as Netflix usually loves nabbing up the prestige pictures. According to Variety, the answer to Hulu nabbing Parasite, which was a critical, audience, and award show darling of 2019, is rather simple. It’s due to a deal with the indie studio, Neon, which distributed the film, and Hulu.From the jump, it was clear Parasite would be added to Hulu. We just didn’t know when it would happen.Now, with those who still don’t what Parasite is about, we’re going down the most concise route possible here for a summary.The film is directed by Bong Joon-ho, who U.S. audiences will know for his work on 2014’s Snowpiercer and the Netflix original film Okja. Parasite follows the class disparity in South Korea between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim family, who leeches on like, well, a parasite. Equal parts dark comedy and thriller, Parasite brings a deft mix of genre-blending and comes together as the best films of the 21st century.Parasite won big during awards season, netting four Oscars for Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and, of course, Best Picture. It was the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. The cast also made history when Parasite became the first non-English-language film to win Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards.In addition, Parasite also won Best Foreign Language film at the Golden Globes and Best Film Not in the English Language at the BAFTAs.When it premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the film also became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or.That’s a lot of big awards!The Oscar winner will be added to Hulu on April 8. Will you be watching?