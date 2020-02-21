🔥Parasite distributor Neon praised for 'he can't read' response to Donald Trump mocking film🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The distributor of Parasite has been praised for its response to Donald Trump’s comments about the film’s Oscar win.

Speaking at a rally, the US President raised South Korean Bong Joon-Ho’s masterpiece winning Best Picture, and lamented the days when Gone with the Wind was the toast of Hollywood.

North American distributor of the film, Neon, responded by sharing the clip from the rally alongside the caption: “Understandable, he can’t read.”

The tweet quickly gained more than 92,000 likes on Twitter as thousands responded with praise for the comeback.

One person simply shared a meme that said: “Put some ice on that burn”.

While another shared a clip of President Barack Obama performing a mic drop.

One person suggested the tweet deserved another Oscar, writing: “Can the Academy give y’all another Oscar just for this tweet alone?!”

Another person, referenced “Sharpie-gate” in which Mr Trump showed a map of Hurricane Dorian’s projected path that appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie pen to include the state of Alabama, which was never in harm’s way.

“Maybe you could do subtitles for him in sharpie and then he might be able to keep up,” they wrote.

Speaking to crowds in Colorado on Thursday night, Mr Trump pretended to be a persenter at the awards, saying: “The winner is – a movie from South Korea!”

“What the hell was that all about,” he added, before joking that the US has “enough problems with South Korea with trade”.

Mr Trump continued: “Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With The Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?”

Parasite made history at this year’s Oscars when it became the first foreign language film to win the top prize.

It also earned Bong Joon-Ho a best director gong. The film also won awards for both best original screenplay and best international feature.

Bong addressed the issue of Western audiences being reluctant to watch foreign language films during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” he said after winning the best foreign film award