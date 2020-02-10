🔥Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho is coming to Hulu soon🔥

Parasite movie: Mr Park Sun-kyun Lee and Yeon-kyo Park Yeo-jeong Jo in Parasite. Photo via EPK.tv Parasite, written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, is coming to Hulu sometime in the near future after winning Best Picture and more awards at the 2020 Oscars.Parasite is the big winner at the 2020 Oscars, and accordingly, millions of people are now trying to find a way to stream the Best Picture winner.Co-written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite tells the story of a poor family who tries to find a way into the good graces of a wealthy family near them. It’s described as a dark comedy and social satire.The film won four Oscars this year, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay.Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun, and Chang Hyae-jin star in the film, which also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.Currently, the film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and other on-demand streaming services. If you don’t want to pay extra to watch the movie, you don’t have to wait too much longer.While we can’t confirm the official release date for Parasite, it looks the movie will be available to stream on Hulu in the near future. According to Hulu, Neon, which distributes Parasite in the United States, has a deal with Hulu that brings all Neon movies to Hulu after their run in theaters.As pointed out by Joe Adalian, aka TVMoJoe, the editor of Vulture, Parasite will likely be released on Hulu in the next month or so, but there’s also a chance that date could be pushed back if Parasite is getting a re-release in theaters. That often happens for Oscar winners because there’s an increased demand by audiences to see the movie in theaters.*the Oscar win could delay Parasite streaming, assuming a theatrical re-release.— TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) February 10, 2020We’ll be sure to let you know when Parasite will be added to Hulu. We should find out within the next few weeks. Because there is so much interest in the movie right now, there’s a really good chance Hulu will make a big deal announcing the release date.Nabbing the exclusive streaming rights to this movie is a big deal for Hulu. The streaming network has become one of the main streaming services for viewers to watch many of the Oscar winners and nominees they missed in theaters.Regardless of whether or not you’ve seen Parasite, you should also check out the others works of Bong Joon-ho, including Okja, which is a Netflix original film, Snowpiercer, which is available to stream on Netflix, The Host, Memories of Murder, and more.