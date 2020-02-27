🔥Paranormal Activity Producer Offers An Update On Upcoming Sequel🔥

Ever since it was announced that another Paranormal Activity was in the works, many have wondered when the next chapter in the frightening franchise would terrify audiences once again. There’s been little news on the upcoming film’s development, but one of the producers has now offered an update. Unfortunately, though, it’s not terribly positive.

Love them or despise them, the Paranormal Activity franchise has been one of the most successful in the entire genre of horror. The first movie back in 2007 only cost a meager $15,000 and brought in $194 million. Altogether, the six films have grossed a combined effort of $890 million, which is higher than the likes of Halloween, Predator, Scream and Final Destination. Not all of them have been well-received though, and the property did start to experience some fatigue with their last few entries. Still, it seems enough time has passed and fans could very well get behind another chilling chapter.

In fact, it was announced last summer that a new found footage fright-fest was on its way and then in November, a release date was revealed. But since then, there’s been no activity on the paranormal film series. During an interview with Bloody Disgusting though to promote The Invisible Man reboot starring Elisabeth Moss, Blumhouse producer Jason Blum gave the following status report:

“The answer is, I don’t know. I guess we’re about to find out, but I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s something that we’re talking about, but I don’t know what it’s going to wind up being… We’re writing the treatment. That’s it.”

The film is still in the very early stages, of course, and with them being only at the treatment stage of pre-production, there’s a good chance that the actual shoot won’t be anytime soon. But given how quickly these movies can be put together, that shouldn’t be much of a problem.

In any case, the seventh Paranormal Activity flick is scheduled to arrive on March 19th, 2021. Until then, fans can enjoy other Blumhouse titles like Fantasy Island, which is in theaters now and The Invisible Man, which opens in theaters on Friday.