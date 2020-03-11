Paramedics in St. Louis County to wear protective gear on medical calls for coronavirus prevention

All emergency responders in St. Louis County must wear full protective equipment on medical calls for respiratory ailments, the county health department said Tuesday.The directive comes in response to federal recommendations for coronavirus prevention amid reports that 10 firefighters in Seattle were potentially exposed to the virus when responding to an outbreak at a nursing home.At least two schools in the St. Louis area were closed Tuesday because of links to the coronavirus, and a university will move its classes online.Maryville University will switch to a virtual learning format for two weeks starting Monday, in response to the coronavirus epidemic, school officials said Tuesday. This week is the school’s spring break. Residence halls, cafeterias, the library, sports programs and student support services will remain open.Students and professors are expected to return to classrooms March 30 barring other developments.Classes were called off Tuesday at New City School in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood after the parent of a student was tested for coronavirus, but not yet diagnosed. City health officials ordered the family members to quarantine themselves.Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School in Frontenac is closed all week after school officials said the sister of the state’s first confirmed coronavirus patient had attended class on Thursday and Friday.St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the patient’s immediate family had been told repeatedly since Thursday to quarantine themselves at their home in Ladue. Page said the father did not follow health department instructions and took his younger daughter to a father-daughter dance on Saturday for Villa Duchesne at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton, among other places.Family members said they were only told to isolate themselves after test results came back Saturday, according to the family’s attorney.St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said Tuesday that no charges are expected to be filed.”We understand how serious this matter is and urge everyone to comply with all regulations and directives from St. Louis County and the St. Louis County Health Department; take all precautions and act responsibly,” Bell said in a statement. “We do not anticipate that any further action will be needed and it is our understanding that no crime was committed as of this point, but along with the health department and law enforcement we are closely monitoring the situation.”Among other local developments Tuesday: Many public events are still on schedule, including St. Patrick’s Day parades downtown on Saturday and in Dogtown on Tuesday, and early rounds of the NCAA men’s regional basketball tournament March 19 and 21 at the Enterprise Center.The 35 Washington University students who returned early from studying in Italy are expected to be on campus Monday, following the university’s spring break. The students will be screened for the virus before returning to campus.Four residents of St. Charles County were awaiting coronavirus test results Tuesday from the county health department and were placed under quarantine in recent days, said Mary Enger, county director of communications. All four people exhibited symptoms of the virus after returning from recent trips to countries or U.S. states that have reported confirmed cases of the virus.About 55 men incarcerated at Menard Correctional Center in southern Illinois are under quarantine with flu-like symptoms, according to a state department of corrections spokeswoman. Visits to the facility are temporarily suspended.Influenza activity remains widespread across Missouri, with 83,505 cases and 51 deaths reported since October. There have been seven school closures linked to flu across the state this year.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

