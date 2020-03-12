The latest headlines in your inbox

A paramedic from Hertfordshire has tested positive for coronavirus as the UK outbreak continues to grow.

Announcing the news, an NHS spokesperson said: “The Chief Medical Officer today confirmed a further case of Covid-19 who is a resident of Hertfordshire and a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST).

“There are well-established procedures that are being followed in a case such as this and the NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation.”

They did not confirm whether the patient was undergoing specialist treatment n=or whether contact tracing has begun.

It comes after the total number of declared cases in the country rose to 460, with eight deaths confirmed so far.

More follows…