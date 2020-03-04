🔥Paralympics champion peer 'asked masseuse for extras'🔥

A Tory peer and British Paralympic swimming champion grabbed a woman by the bottom and asked if she “did extras” during a massage at a London hotel, a court heard today.

Christopher Holmes MBE is accused of sexually assaulting the masseuse towards the end of a 90-minute session at the five-star hotel’s spa on March 7 last year.

Holmes, 48, who is visually impaired, is Britain’s most successful Paralympic swimmer, with nine gold medals, five silvers and one bronze. He was made a life peer as Baron Holmes of Richmond in 2015 after retiring from swimming.

Linda Strudwick, prosecuting, told jurors that Holmes allegedly sat up on the massage table and grabbed the woman’s arm, ­asking: “Can I see how you look?” “[She] was unsure about what he meant but assumed that it was could he touch her face,” she said. “She allowed him to do this, but then feeling embarrassed and uncomfortable at that point she began to move away. Mr Holmes stopped her by grabbing her buttocks.”

It is alleged the peer said “nice” and “asked if he could touch her boobs”, and when she refused, he “asked if she ‘did extras’ and pointed to his crotch”, Ms Strudwick said.

Holmes allegedly asked the woman “are you sure you’ve never done it?”, and then made “shushing noises” and ­apologised. “Mr Holmes obviously ­realised that he had gone too far,” Ms Strudwick added.

The masseuse reported the peer to her manager after the session.

Holmes, from Mayfair, denies sexual assault. The trial continues.