🔥Pape Diouf: Former Marseille president dies after contracting coronavirus🔥

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus, the French League has announced.

It was earlier reported Diouf – who was president of Marseille between 2005 and 2009 – was being treated in a hospital in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

A statement released by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) read: “The Ligue de Football Professionnel has learned this evening with great sadness of the death of Pape Diouf at the age of 68.

“Journalist, agent, president of Olympique de Marseille from 2005 to 2009, Pape Diouf dedicated his whole life in service of football.

“A member of the LFP administrative council from September 2007 to June 2009, Pape Diouf will be remembered as a charismatic and passionate director.

“In this moment of immense sadness for French football, the LFP offers its condolences to his family and those close to him, and to Olympique de Marseille.”

Marseille also released a statement via their Twitter account, saying: “It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf.

“Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club’s history.

“We send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.”