🔥Panic-buying vibrators, sharing bad jokes and red lipstick: what's your coronavirus coping technique?🔥

We all have our coping strategies: the Queen is still putting on lipstick, while others are apparently panic-buying vibrators as sex toy sales soar. I prefer my romps outside, and have taken to striding around Crystal Palace every morning for a lungful of fresh air before scuttling home.

On Saturday, I walked while listening to the first Harry Potter book on Audible. After weeks of downloading serious podcasts about coronavirus, I yearned for something more hopeful. It worked. As Stephen Fry talked into my ears about sherbet lemons, owls and magic wands, I smiled so broadly at other walkers and their dogs that they must have thought I was touched. Or maybe just pissed? “Liquor is the new loo roll!” declared a headline this weekend, as bottles flew off supermarket shelves. I’d rather drink it, but who are we to judge other’s hobbies at a time like this?

Some have been scoffed at for their distraction techniques. On Twitter yesterday, one journalist actually apologised to her followers for tweeting her weekend plans. It turns out this upset some who felt that announcing ambitions to do a puzzle meant that she couldn’t possibly care about the elderly and the sick. This is depressing. Now, more than ever, is not the time for the sort of blinkered, one-dimensional shrieking that social media encourages.

Frankly, if you want to do a puzzle or crochet or even order a Nimbus 2000 G-spot stimulator, knock yourself out. (But rinse it for 20 seconds afterwards and pop it in a drawer. A friend did a conference call from her bedroom only to realise later that there was a bottle of lube on the shelf behind her head).

The Queen was pictured wearing lipstick as she left Buckingham Palace (PA)

My sister bought a pasta-maker and made a batch on Saturday; pictures showed her tugging the yellow sheets out of the machine like a Victorian washerwoman. Another friend is focusing on her sweet-pea seedlings with the sort of care and attention usually deployed by midwives. Call me old-fashioned but I’d rather be cheered by these new hobbies than snark at them.

My small nieces, with whom I’m currently living, are writing a play in which I’m starring as “the diplodocus”. In normal circumstances, I’d feign a knee injury which would prevent me from long spells of crawling on the floor. Now? I’m extremely keen to roll around making dinosaur noises if it helps distract us from the low-to-medium-or-even-quite-high level of dread humming in the background. Incidentally, this is why we must forgive those celebrities for their Imagine video. Let’s be generous and suggest that it was more an exercise for them than it was for us.

This is why I’m also trying to be patient with WhatsApp. It’s bedlam on there, I think we can agree. Did you get the photo of soldiers marching through Clapham? Or the one from your cousin’s friend’s dog saying that London is definitely going into lockdown? Someone else sent me a diagram of the “coronasutra” and my father took it upon himself to forward the graphic Covid-19 sex advice put out by New York’s health department. But people have different coping techniques and I don’t think it would harm many of us to practise tolerance right now. I’ll have words with my father afterwards.

Still hooked on Taylor v Kanye drama

Picture this. We’re 50 years on. The planet is a ravaged wasteland and our cities look like the ruins of Manhattan in the Will Smith film I Am Legend, with wild animals galloping through deserted streets, yet the feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian continues.

The full phone call between Taylor and Kim’s husband Kanye West in 2016 has now been released, revealing that he didn’t inform her of his plans to include the line “I made that bh famous” in his track Famous, as he and Kim have previously insinuated.

(Getty Images)

This has become the crux of the row, the smoking gun: Kanye and Kim claim he told Taylor on the phone about these lyrics; she insists otherwise. Shakespeare himself could not have devised such a plot. All you get in Romeo and Juliet is a bit of thumb- biting.

My interest in this argument has waxed and waned in the four years that it has been running, but I am absolutely here for it now, as a welcome distraction from the grimness elsewhere.

Taylor, the ball is (for the 285th time) back in your court.

Reverse dog-walking

In Spain, the trick to coping with isolation is to have a dog. That’s where my dad and stepmother are holed up, at home in their old farmhouse, along with three dogs, the cat and two donkeys.

You’re only allowed out over there if it’s to walk your hound, although more creative Spaniards have been seen strolling — very slowly — with their tortoises, and others still have been caught dragging stuffed toys behind them.

Dad takes his dogs out for walks, but hasn’t yet tried it with the donkeys, or the cat.

Last week he joked that he’s considering putting a sign up on his gate: “Five euros an hour for you to borrow one of my mongrels.” It’s reverse dog-walking in action over on the Continent.