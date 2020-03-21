🔥Panic buyers depriving NHS staff of supplies they need should be ashamed, says medical director🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Panic buyers are depriving doctors, nurses and other care staff of supplies that they need and should be ashamed, according to the NHS England national medical director.

“Frankly we should all be ashamed of ourselves,” Stephen Powis said.

At a Downing Street briefing, Environment Secretary George Eustice urged people to “be responsible when you shop” and asked them to think of NHS workers, as he outlined measures to bolster the food supply chain amid the coronavirus crisis.

Supermarkets across the UK have been ransacked by shoppers amid the coronavirus crisis, despite repeated Government calls for stockpiling to cease.

