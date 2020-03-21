🔥Panic buyers depriving NHS staff of supplies they need should be ashamed, says medical director🔥

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
panic-buyers-depriving-nhs-staff-of-supplies-they-need-should-be-ashamed,-says-medical-director

The latest headlines in your inbox

Panic buyers are depriving doctors, nurses and other care staff of supplies that they need and should be ashamed, according to the NHS England national medical director. 

“Frankly we should all be ashamed of ourselves,” Stephen Powis said. 

At a Downing Street briefing, Environment Secretary George Eustice urged people to “be responsible when you shop” and asked them to think of NHS workers, as he outlined measures to bolster the food supply chain amid the coronavirus crisis.

Supermarkets across the UK have been ransacked by shoppers amid the coronavirus crisis, despite repeated Government calls for stockpiling to cease. 

This page is being updated.

You May Also Like

st.-louis-dining-coronavirus-updates:-restaurants-open-for-pick-up-and-delivery

🔥St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Restaurants open for pick-up and delivery🔥

‘who’s-afraid-of-virginia-woolf?’-starring-laurie-metcalf-&-rupert-everett-cancels-broadway-run

‘Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?’ Starring Laurie Metcalf & Rupert Everett Cancels Broadway Run

election-limbo-as-coronavirus-outbreak-upends-us-primaries

🔥Election limbo as coronavirus outbreak upends US primaries🔥

covid-19-‘can-affect-everybody’:-it-isn’t-just-attacking-and-killing-the-old-and-sick-in-canada

🔥COVID-19 ‘can affect everybody’: It isn’t just attacking and killing the old and sick in Canada🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *