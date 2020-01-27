🔥Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama makes Rs 14.91 cr over opening weekend🔥

Kangana Ranaut’s new release Panga has made Rs 14.91 crore over the opening weekend. The film had a decent start at the domestic box office with Rs. 2.70 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 5.61 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday. There was a slight growth in earnings on Day 2, but despite a positive word-of-mouth and a national holiday there was no increase in Day 3’s revenue.

According to Box Office India, Panga witnessed the best reception in Delhi NCR but could have performed better in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The drama released alongside Street Dancer 3D, which has made Rs 41.23 crore in its three day run.

Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in a still from Panga. Twitter

Panga revolves around a retired kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth… Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]… Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Tiwari had spoken about her film: “Panga is not a sports drama in its purest form. It is a human story and just like the characters in my previous films they are all real and relatable people. It isn’t a biopic or based on any real person. It’s a very universal idea.”

Panga is among the many female-led films being churned out by Bollywood. Earlier in January, Meghna Gulzar released Chhapaak, which chronicled the journey of Deepika Padukone as Malti, an acid attack survivor.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 11: 16: 30 IST