🔥Pancake Day: Surrey Police share series of crepe mugshots to help 'whisk criminals away'🔥

Surrey Police is celebrating Shrove Tuesday with a crime-fighting twist – creating edible mugshots of its most sought-after criminals.

The force shared a series of posts on social media showing the faces of those who have allegedly fled justice cooked into crepes.

They wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning: “We’ve teamed up with crepe artiste Phillipe De Pancake to help us locate some of our “most wanted” through the medium of pancake art.

“This is Thomas McKeogh. We’d love to ‘whisk him away’ – so if you know where he is, give us a call on 101 reference PR/45190063997,” the post added.

Meanwhile on Twitter they shared a likeness of Thomas Michael Cooper, who is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries.

“We would like to establish if he is a crepe-tomaniac,” they wrote in the post, adding: “Badoom tisch!”

The messages have prompted a series of comments from delighted social media users, eager to get in on the joke.

One Twitter user commented: “With any luck you’ll catch some unsavoury characters.”

Another added: “I hope you manage to crêpe up on them and apprehend them safely!”

The force replied: “Thank you – we’ll try to be syruptitious!”

It isn’t the first time Surrey Police has taken a comic approach to flagging serious offenders.

At Christmas it issued a “naughty list” of men and women wanted across the country.

The Standard has contacted the force for comment.