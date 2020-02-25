🔥Pancake Day 2020: Where to find the best vegan pancakes in London, from The Breakfast Club to Where The Pancakes Are🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Foodie holidays can be a struggle for the average vegan.

There is perhaps no trickier date to eat around than Shrove Tuesday, when the country dedicates itself to eating a dish that is usually about 50 per cent egg.

Pancake Day doesn’t have to be a time of polite refusals for dairy-free folk, with plenty of London restaurants – vegan and otherwise – now boasting alternative plant-based options on their menu all year round.

Check out these vegan pancake purveyors and join in on all the flipping fun.

Where The Pancakes Are

Pretty much everything on the menu at this Borough Market spot is a pancake. Whether it’s a Dutch baby (an American-adapted German iteration) or a polenta corn fritter, it’s basically a pancake. The even better news for vegans is that almost all of those pancake options can be made using a vegan “3-in-1” batter that is not only plant-based but dairy-free and wheat-free. Vegan toppings include the veg-packed 1000 Baby Greens which is flavoured with cumin and chilli, and topped with piles of baby salad leaves.

Arch 35a, 85a Southwark Bridge Road, SE1 0NQ, wherethepancakesare.com

Comptoir V

Globetrotting vegan restaurant Comptoir V embraces plant-based recipes from around the world, and looks to North Africa for its signature dessert. Its popular Moroccan pancakes dessert is made with a batter of semolina flour and coconut oil and is topped with caramelised biscuit spread, maple syrup, vegan ice cream and a sprinkling of chopped nuts.

Keslake Mansions, NW10 5RU, comptoirv.co.uk

Senzala

This long standing Brixton Village favourite has almost 40 crepes and galettes to its name, all of which are available to order with its gluten-free, vegan buckwheat batter. You can of course request to leave out the cheese on some of them, but designated vegan options include the Juarito, which comes filled with black beans, piquillo peppers, courgette and guacamole, and The Sweetie Vegan made with maple syrup, banana strawberries and mixed nuts.

41-42 Coldharbour Lane, SW9 8PS, senzalacreperie.co.uk

Redemption

This trio of London bars is an all-vegan affair, from the cocktails to the food menu. It’s all-day offering includes two brunch-worthy pancake dishes: sweetcorn and red pepper pancakes are made with polenta and flavoured with chilli and spring onion, before being served with avocado and roasted tomato. Meanwhile, the buckwheat batter, American-style pancakes come laden with coconut yoghurt, banana, berry compote and chocolate sauce.

EC1, W2, WC2, redemptionbar.co.uk

Osu Coconuts

This street food favourite uses coconut water to make its vegan, gluten-free pancakes, which travel between Shoreditch’s Sclater Street, Brick Lane Market and Broadway Market. Varieties on offer include a savoury dhal puri pancake served with pumpkin, chickpea curry and plantain, while a longer list of sweet treats include blueberry and maple syrup, or stewed apple with custard caramel and a digestive biscuit crumb.

Sclater Street (E1, Monday to Friday), Brick Lane Market (E1, Sunday), Broadway Market (E8, Saturday), @osucoconuts

The Gate

Having been promoting meat-free food since 1989, The Gate is a much-loved favourite of the vegetarian scene that now boasts an almost entirely vegan menu. Brunch is one of the more recent additions to its repertoire, sporting a dish of banana and berry American-style pancakes served with lashings of maple syrup.

EC1, W1, NW8, W6, thegaterestaurants.com

By Chloe

Plant-based fast food chain By Chloe hails from the States, but made its first London home in Covent Garden two years ago. It’s since launched two more sites in the capital, and expanded its vegan remit from burgers and fries to a sprawling brunch menu. Here you’ll find its daily-changing gingerbread pancake, which comes topped with the likes of spiced pear and raisin compote, coconut whip, or whipped maple butter.

WC2, SE1, W1, SE10, eatbychloe.com

The Breakfast Club

The London-conquering breakfast fanatics have a whole section of their menu dedicated to pancakes, with two of those boasting plant-based credentials. Diners can opt to switch up the pancakes and bacon option with vegan batter and meat, or they can opt for the new PB&J, a plant-based, gluten-free stack topped with peanut butter, jam, banana, fresh berries and syrup.

Various locations, thebreakfastclubcafes.com

Farmacy

Health-focused vegan restaurant Farmacy boasts the likes of a “protein” omelette and “rawnola” made from sprouted buckwheat on its breakfast menu. If you want to keep your health kick a little more forgiving, the house pancakes are made with buckwheat flour and served with indulgent portions of coconut yoghurt, fresh seasonal fruit, maple syrup and caramelised pecans.

74-76 Westbourne Grove, W2 5SH, https://farmacylondon.com

Kaspar’s at the Savoy

Going vegan doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a little luxury. Head to the decadent surroundings of Kaspar’s at the Savoy, where a night at the world-famous hotel can be followed by a portion of vegan pancakes dusted with icing sugar and served with fresh fruits.

The Strand, WC2R 0EY, thesavoylondon.com

