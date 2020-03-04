Pan roasts — a single-pan wonder

The kitchen I use at work is also the office break room. In addition, it is the main thoroughfare between the newsroom and the restrooms. As a result, there is a constant stream of people trudging past — waves upon waves of people — and they all ask me the same thing: “Whatcha’ cookin’?”It’s a lot of fun. It’s like I’m putting on a show while I work.But when I was cooking for this week’s story, they did not ask what I was cooking and instead said something different.”That smells amazing,” said one.”That smells amazing,” said another.”That smells amazing,” said roughly 30 others.I thought I must be on to something. Food that smells good while it is cooking generally tastes good, too. This was a promising development.What I was cooking was pan roasts, and they smelled amazing. Not only that, but this was one of the rare times that the food tasted even better than it smelled, or at least it nearly did.First, a definition: A pan roast is meat or vegetables that you sear briefly on top of the stove before putting the same pan in the oven to cook the food more gently until it is done.That simple, undisputed fact, however, appears to be news to the internet. If you look up pan roasts online, you get recipe after recipe for shrimp pan roasts, scallop pan roasts and even shrimp-scallop-lobster-oyster pan roasts.But seafood cannot be pan roasted. A true pan roast would overcook seafood at best, and at worst turn it into rubber.So I set out to make four real, non-seafood pan roasts. They each combined the best of both worlds — high direct heat and lower ambient heat — while leaving just a single pan to clean.The simplest was pan-roasted pork chops. All this requires is an easy rub. Yes, the rub has seven ingredients, but it only takes a few seconds to whip up, and you probably have them already in your pantry: garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, dry mustard, brown sugar, salt and pepper.

You just rub this mixture on both sides of the pork chops, sear them in a little hot oil for two minutes and then cook them in a hot oven for a few minutes more. The result is a delightfully flavorful chop that, because of the cooking method, is particularly tender and juicy.One-Skillet Roasted Sesame Chicken Thighs was a little more complicated, but the flavor was richer and more complex, too.

This time, much of the goodness came from a spicy, Asian-inflected sauce that turns the thighs a lovely shade of mahogany. The sauce is made of soy sauce, honey, sriracha, sesame oil, rice vinegar and ginger, and it bakes onto the chicken as it roasts.But that’s not the best part. The best part is that the sauce also bakes onto carrots that cook along with the chicken. The combination of that sauce and the sweet, tender carrots is utter bliss. And you’ll absolutely love the chicken, too.The final two pan roasts come courtesy of Thomas Keller, who is widely considered one of the best chefs in America. Keller’s nationally renowned restaurants include French Laundry, Per Se and Bouchon Bakery, and if Thomas Keller is going to present recipes for pan roasts, then by gosh I am going to try them — even if the recipes turn out to be a little sloppy and, um, inaccurate. But they were easy to fix.For meat lovers, I cannot recommend enough his pan-roasted cote de boeuf. Cote de boeuf is a rib steak, that is, a prime rib with the bone still attached. If you can’t find a rib steak — you’ll have to go to a butcher — a very thick prime rib will do.

Begin with a particularly large rib steak, about two pounds. If it isn’t that thick, the time in the oven will overcook the meat rather than make it tender. You sear the steak on the stove and then baste it in a lot of butter, garlic, thyme and a lot more butter.Into the oven it goes, where you baste it in the buttery juices one more time. Then, for the finishing touch that makes it extra special and that gives Keller his reputation, you add a dab of maître d’hôtel butter. That is just a formidable name for butter mixed with parsley, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and it adds just the right creamy, flavor-packed touch.Keller’s oven-roasted zucchini is even easier, and it, too, relies heavily on a sauce. This sauce is added after the vegetables are cooked, and it brings a wonderfully fresh taste to the dish.

It’s called a vierge sauce, and while I do not know a lot of French, I do, oddly, know what “vierge” means. It means “virgin.” And no, I don’t know why they call the sauce that. I used extra-virgin olive oil, so maybe that was it.The zucchini part of the dish could not be easier. You just cut zucchini or yellow squash in half, salt it to draw out the moisture and help keep its shape while cooking, sear it in hot oil and then finish it in the oven.The vierge sauce, which can be made a day in advance, is not much more difficult. All you do is mix together diced tomatoes, vinegar, shallots, olive oil, parsley and salt. The flavors meld while the zucchini cooks; it is a charming addition to many dishes.And the smell? It smells amazing.

