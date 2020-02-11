🔥Pamela Anderson's ex husband Jon Peters says he paid off $200,000 debts🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Jon Peters has claimed she split with him after he paid off her $200,000 debts.

In an email to Page Six, 74-year-old Peters, who was married to Anderson, 52, for just 12 days before their separation, claims he paid the debts as Anderson had “no way to pay” them herself.

“I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”

The couple announced their separation on 1st February after a secret wedding in Malibu on 20th January. Anderson and Peters reportedly dated for the first time 30 years ago.

Peters also revealed Anderson proposed to him in a text message when he was engaged to another woman. “Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in’’ he wrote.

Peters began his career as a hairdresser before becoming a movie producer. He wrote the email to Page Six in response to a story published last week which claimed the couple had split up as Peters was “too controlling.”

“If she meant controlling – I’ve paid [her] bills since she was broke. I bought her a completely new wardrobe. I didn’t want to say anything just wanted it to be that we were going our own separate ways but when I read your article I felt the need to tell the true story.”