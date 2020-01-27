🔥Palestinian president refuses to take Donald Trump’s call as peace plan looms🔥

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian leader, refused to take a call from Donald Trump as the US president prepares to roll out his long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, a Palestinian minister said Monday.

Mr Trump is hosting both Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, and Benny Gantz, Israel’s opposition leader at the White House today ahead of the plan’s unveiling but no Palestinians were invited.

It emerged that Mr Trump had attempted to make contact with Mr Abbas but that the Palestinian president would not take the call in line with his policy of refusing diplomatic contact with the US in response to the White House’s pro-Israel approach.

Ahmad Majdalani, a Palestinian minister, said Mr Abbas “refused a phone call from Trump” within the last week. “There will be no discussion with the Americans until they recognise the two-state solution,” one Palestinian official said.

The remnants of the Islamic State (Isil) tried to capitalise on the moment with calls to attack Jews to thwart Mr Trump’s plan.