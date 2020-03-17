🔥Pakistan Super League T20 finals postponed amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

The semi-finals and final of the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament have been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The franchise competition had already adjusted its schedule to facilitate an earlier finish date as the global pandemic worsened, but has now been forced to call off its playoffs.

The Multan Sultans were due to face Peshawar Zalmi in the first of a semi-final double header on Tuesday, with the Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars set to meet later in the day. The final was scheduled for Wednesday.

Last week, several overseas players, including England’s Jason Roy, Tom Banton and Dawid Malan, withdrew early from the competition amid concerns about the spread of the virus. However, others, like Moeen Ali, stayed and were set to complete the tournament before it was halted on Tuesday. Organisers say they still intend to complete the competition at a later date.

Cricket’s biggest T20 franchise league, the IPL, has had its start date pushed back until 15 April while England’s Test series against Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled.