🔥Pair convicted of battering bodybuilder with his own barbell for Rolex watch🔥

A fitness fanatic was bludgeoned to death with his own barbell by a man and a woman who wanted to steal his Rolex watch.

Christopher McDonald, 34, of Croydon and Aliysa Ellis, 30, of Ealing, were found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

This came after they attacked 54-year-old Paul Tong at his home in Ealing, west London.

Mr Tong, also known as Yankee, was batter with an exercise weight on April 19 2017.

His body was found the next day partially covered by bedding at a “contorted and unnatural angle” and his room had been ransacked, jurors were told.

A dumbbell was identified as the weapon used to murder Paul Tong (Met Police)

Ellis, a Criminology Master’s degree student, was a friend of Mr Tong who suffered from bipolar. She was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

McDonald, who gained a first class degree in psychology, was previously convicted of wounding with intent and conspiracy to steal from a Matalan store in Luton.

He was found guilty of Mr Tong’s murder and conspiracy to rob following a retrial at the Old Bailey.

Christopher McDonald, 34, of Goodwin Road, Croydon, was convicted of murder and conspiracy to rob (Met Police)

The court heard heard how Mr Tong would often leave drugs and cash lying around his room and it was rumoured he had substantial amounts of money.

Prosecutor Jake Hallam QC had said: “The state of the room suggests that Mr Tong was killed by people who were seeking to find and take his money, his drugs and his valuables.

“He was known to have various expensive-looking watches, for example.

“When the police searched the room after his death neither money, nor valuables, nor drugs were found.”

Aliysa Ellis, 30, of Loveday Road, Ealing, was found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob (Met Police)

Mr Tong’s cousin had described seeing him with a “flash watch” and his former partner told police he kept watches, including a Rolex, designer clothes and jewellery, at the home he shared with an elderly aunt.

All that remained in the father-of-one’s bedroom was an empty Rolex box with Ellis’s fingerprint inside it, the court was told.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Tong, who was of “muscular build”, had cuts and bruises on his head and body, broken ribs and a ruptured liver from “blunt impacts”.

The dimensions and weight of the exercise bar found behind a door suggested it could have been used to cause the injuries, the court heard.

Messages on McDonald’s phone, recovered by police, sent to him by Ellis shortly before 9pm that night read “make sure you get the P” – “P” being slang for money.

The pair were also in contact throughout the next day and, on April 21, McDonald searched for “Crimewatch.”

Ellis admitted visiting Mr Tong to buy drugs and claimed her co-accused had also gone into the house to purchase some too.

The 34-year-old, who is in a psychiatric hospital, was tearful as she was convicted of manslaughter and there was a gasp in the public gallery as McDonald was found guilty of murder.

The court heard McDonald now faces a life sentence with a starting point of 30 years for the “murder for gain”.

The pair were remanded in custody to be sentenced on April 3.

Additional reporting by PA.