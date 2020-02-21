🔥Paige Turley stuns Love Island fans as she sings Show Me Love during talent show🔥

Love Island’s Paige Turley wowed viewers with her stunning singing voice during last night’s talent show.

Turley, who previously auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent, performed a rendition of Robin S’ Show Me Love for her fellow contestants around the fire pit.

She wowed the other Islanders, with Priscilla saying: “Paigey baby has pipes. I mean her voice was amazing.”

Fans of the show also took to Twitter to praise Paige’s impressive vocals.

Paige Turley (ITV)

One person exclaimed: “Paige singing was INCREDIBLE!”

Another wrote: “Paige has got some vocals on her! Watch her bag a singing contract when she’s out of the villa.”

A third commented: “Ok but why is Paige like amazing at singing.”

The 22-year-old from West Lothian gained recognition for her singing talents at the age of 14, when she auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2012.

She performed a version of Skinny Love by Bon Iver, which was popularised by Birdy, and made it through to the semi-finals.

Turley previously dated singer Lewis Capaldi, who just won two Brit Awards and was nominated for a Grammy.

Speaking about their relationship, Turley commented: “We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

Capaldi recently revealed himself that he auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent but didn’t manage to make it past the audition stage.

Upon winning the Brit Award for Song of the Year for Someone You Loved, Capaldi clarified for the crowd that the song was actually about his grandmother – not Turley, as many had presumed.

Paige is currently paired up with Finn on Love Island. The final airs this Sunday, February 23.