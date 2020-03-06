🔥Paige Turley reveals ex Lewis Capaldi congratulated her on her Love Island win🔥

Lewis Capaldi was among the first people to congratulate Paige Turley on her winter Love Island win, the reality star has said.

The 22-year-old previously dated the Someone You Loved singer, 23, for around a year when they were teenagers at music college in West Lothian, Scotland.

Turley, who is now happily coupled up with Finley Tapp, 20, added she was still on good terms with Capaldi.

“I actually text him to say congratulations on his Brits,” she told BBC Today.

Former couple: Lewis Capaldi once dated Love Island’s Paige Turley (ITV/Getty)

“He text me back to congratulate me on Love Island so it’s good but I haven’t really had a chance to catch up with anybody, it’s been hectic.

“We’re still good friends.”

Turley’s relationship with Capaldi sparked interest from both fans and other Islanders as she attempted to find love in the South African villa – but despite his recent success, Turley added she remains unfazed by Capaldi’s new-found star power.

“I think because I knew Lewis before, I don’t know Lewis as a superstar,” she said. “I know Lewis for Lewis. Because I’ve known him beforehand he’s always just been Lewis – it’s normal for me.”

Success: Lewis Capaldi talked about his ex during his Brits win (REUTERS)

Capaldi himself has publicly spoken out about Turley, revealing at the Brit Awards that Someone You Loved was not about his ex.

“Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can now see every night on Love Island,” he said whilst drinking Buckfast.

“It’s actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago.

“I hope to God that ITV don’t contact her to be on a reality TV dating show.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer