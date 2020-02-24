🔥Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island's first ever winter series🔥

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were named winners of the first ever winter Love Island on Sunday night.

The couple fought off competition from Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman, Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott, and Jess Gale and Ched Uzor.

Jess and Ched were the first couple to find out how they’d place in the viewer vote with Laura Whitmore announcing that they had finished in fourth place.

The couple – who are “exclusive but not official” – spoke confidently of their chances in making it work in the real world, pointing out that they live reasonably close to each other in London.

Demi and Luke M then wound up in third place.

At the start of the show, Whitmore dedicated the finale to the programme’s former host Caroline Flack.

Flack’s death at the age of 40 has cast a shadow over the final week of the series andITV2 paid tribute to the presenter on Monday.

The programme was also taken off air for two days in the wake Flack’s tragic death, which was confirmed by her family last Saturday.