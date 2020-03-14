Page names two local experts to help in coronavirus crisis

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signs an executive order banning events with more than 250 people to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has tapped two area health experts to help the county health department review and draft policies aimed fighting the spread of the coronavirus.Those named to the new technical specialists team are Rob Gatter, a professor of health management and policy at St. Louis University, and Jason Purnell, an associate professor at Washington University’s Brown School.Gatter has written about and researched pandemics and quarantine. Purnell’s research looks at how socioeconomic and sociocultural factors influence health behaviors and health outcomes.“Our community is filled with tremendous talent. With the coronavirus, we must tap into that talent,” Page said in a press release. “As we continue to assemble this team, I thank each member for devoting their expertise to this public health challenge.”

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

In a parking lot outside a Chesterfield building that typically does not see patients, the medical workers took nasal swabs from people as they sat in their vehicles

To help our readers keep up with news, we’ve created a free daily email newsletter.

‘Surgical masks won’t protect us from getting the virus — they just protect us from infecting someone else.’

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signs an executive order banning events with more than 250 people to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com