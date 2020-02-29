Page changes course on St. Louis County jail contract after review finds irregularities in bid process

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office reversed course Friday from awarding a lucrative contract for phone and video calling services at the county jail after the losing bidder pointed out irregularities in the bidding.Page has blasted the bidder, Inmate Calling Solutions, or ICS, for spreading misinformation to complain about the process and for violating the county’s “cone of silence” legislation designed to protect the procurement process from pay-to-play.But after an internal review of the process ordered by Page resulted in a recommendation to void the contract and start over, it appeared that ICS had been right to complain about the way it lost.In a letter to the council dated Friday, Page said he was no longer recommending that the council award the contract to Securus Technologies Inc. and said that procurement officials were instead recommending that the contract be canceled.ICS has been providing phone service at the jail on an expired contract. When the county did not select the firm for the new contract, company representatives asked the County Council to hold off on awarding the contract until it investigates the process by which Securus had been selected.ICS claimed the process was unfair because the county selected Securus for a bid that included providing inmates with free tablets, a task that was not part of the county’s request for proposals. And, ICS officials said, their company had provided the lowest cost bid and should have received the most points from procurement officers who scored the bids.After Page recommended Securus earlier this month, ICS went public with emails showing that ICS had given the county two choices: one that had a $3 fee for setting up a debit card and another with no setup fee for the card. Each option appeared to be lower cost than Securus’ bid.Emails provided by ICS revealed that a county procurement officer asked the firm to submit a bid with the setup fee instead of the option without the setup fee. Days later, a letter from Page to the council praised Securus’ rate of under 5 cents per minute that included no prepaid setup fees.County officials initially refused to discuss the discrepancy, saying they were bound by “cone of silence” legislation on procurement designed to prevent pay-to-play.Earlier this week, the council voted to allow some records to be released to clear the air about how Securus had won. But the records supported ICS’ claim that procurement officers did not award the proper amount of points for its bid. And Page’s office did not answer questions from the Post-Dispatch asking the county to explain why ICS had been discouraged from submitting what would have clearly been the lowest-cost bid.Tim McAteer, ICS president and general manager, this week ramped up criticism of the county, telling council members on Tuesday that the county’s rationale for picking Securus would not stand up in court. A letter from McAteer to the council on Friday said the county’s errors were “so significant, they result in the County selecting an offer that would result in significantly higher costs to inmates and their families.”Later on Friday, Page wrote to the council indicating that he had ordered an internal review of the contract. He wrote: “I am concerned that the Procurement Division’s decision not to ask for similar proposals from both proposers might be unfair.”He attached a letter from acting procurement director Jennifer J. Keating that said while the RFP complied with the county’s procurement code, “in this case an employee mistakenly asked for inconsistent best offers from the Proposers. Due to this inconsistency, it is my recommendation that the Request for Proposal be canceled.”In his letter to the council, Page maintained that ICS had made false and misleading public statements, filed misleading information about the fees it would charge, and that its service record was poor.And he said the company could be disqualified from bidding again because it violated the “cone of silence” legislation by making statements to county officials outside the procurement office.This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.

