Paddy McGuinness gave a heartfelt tribute to Caroline Flack during the Sport Relief charity telethon.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London last month after taking her own life.

McGuinness, 46, told viewers: “Recently, we lost a much-loved member of the Sport Relief family.

“Caroline Flack was always hugely supportive of everything this charity does.

McGuinness, right, with co-hosts Gary Lineker and Alex Scott (BBC / Sport Relief)

“She gave so much of her time and talent and she’ll be hugely missed by us all. We send all our love to her family.”

His fellow presenter Gary Lineker said he ‘echoed’ McGuinness’ sentiments.

Flack visited Rwanda with the charity in 2014 and filmed campaigns for past appeals. She also hosted sister charity Comic Relief’s series Comic Relief Does Fame Academy.

McGuinness previously shared an Instagram tribute to the late star after her death, writing: “Such a shame. We’re all fragile and we all need an arm around the shoulder and some reassurance from time to time.

Caroline Flack – In pictures

“Check in on your friends and family. Rest peacefully Caroline.”

A number of other TV shows have also broadcast tributes to Flack, with Love Island, which she presented for five series, remembering her with a video montage and moving speeches from host Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Stirling.

Whitmore dedicated the finale of the winter series of Love Island to Flack, telling viewers: “Caroline loved Love Island and she loved love.”

Dancing on Ice’s Phillip Schofield and the Brit Awards’ host Jack Whitehall also paid tribute to the star on air.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org