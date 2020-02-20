🔥PA burns £9,000 of boss's cash on Candy Crush and shopping trips🔥

A property tycoon’s personal assistant “skimmed off” almost £9,000 to go on shopping sprees and buy “boosters” for Candy Crush.

Hollie Johnson, 35, abused her company credit card while working for Dwyer Estates as PA to CEO Joey Esfandi.

Mr Esfandi gave her access to his online accounts last February but prosecutor James Vine said a “discrepancy” in spending was spotted in October 2019.

Southwark crown court heard she spent £480 on a day out at Henley Hillbillies activity centre, as well as more than £300 on smartphone games including Candy Crush over six months.

She admitted one count of fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced yesterday by Judge Joanna Korner QC to nine months in prison suspended for two years, as well as 150 hours of community service and must pay £350 in prosecution costs and repay the £8,830 she stole.