🔥Ozzy Osbourne says the last year has been 'hell' due to Parkinson's battle🔥

Ozzy Osbourne says the last year of his life has been “hell” as the musician battles with Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking at the iHeartRadio ICONS event in California, Osbourne revealed he has known about his Parkinson’s since 2003, despite only being properly diagnosed in January.

“This last year, I’ve been in a bad state, health-wise,” said Osbourne, 71.‘I had surgery on my spine which has f**ked me up.’

‘Everyone thinks I’ve just discovered the Parkinson’s, I’ve known about the Parkinson’s since 2003… and it’s not like the Michael J. Fox one, thank god.’

Osbourne spoke at iHEART Radio’s Icons event (Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Osbourne revealed in an interview with Good Morning America in January that he had been diagnosed with Parkin 2, a form of the disease.

He was previously recovering from injuries sustained in a fall last year.

Osbourne said his Parkinson’s is “milder” than Fox’s, but that his health “all caught up with me” in the past year.

“It all caught up with me. Staph infection in my hand, then I had pneumonia, then I fell over, then I had surgery.

‘It’s just been f**king hell… I paid for all the years that got away from me.’

Osbourne said he had considered giving up music, but told the crowd: “I cannot retire. I love you guys.”