🔥Ozzy Osbourne pulls the plug on his 2020 tour including the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show🔥

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Updated with refund information: “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne has pulled the plug on his 2020 tour “No More Tours 2,” which had been scheduled for June 24 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, according to the tour’s producer Live Nation.Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds including fees will be returned directly to the credit card used.The 2020 tour was making up for his 2019 tour, which was canceled and moved to 2020.The singer, who has Parkinson’s Disease, will undergo additional medical treatment.In a statement, he said: “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a (crappy) year. Unfortunately I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”Marilyn Manson was the support act on the tour.Osbourne’s upcoming album is “Ordinary Man” featuring “Straight to Hell.”

