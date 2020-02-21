🔥Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man review: Prince of Darkness still knows how to bring the noise🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Ozzy still knows how to bring the noise. The Prince of Darkness’s first album in 10 years opens with the snarling Straight to Hell, featuring the gnarliest of riffs and a promise to “make you scream… make you defecate”. It’s good to have him back.

He’s not alone. Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan features, Andrew Watt does a slick job as producer and Elton John adds grandiosity to the title track. It’s a Raid is a breakneck trash metal romp, complete with police sirens, manic drumming from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and committed wailing from Post Malone.

Bombastic ballad Take What You Want also sees Travis Scott provide a couple of understated guest verses.

Osbourne has been forced to cancel tour dates due to illness, but we hope he’s able to play live soon — these emphatic tunes deserve an audience.

