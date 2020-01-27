Home NEWS 🔥Ozzy Osbourne admits he had ‘year from hell’ as he walks Grammys...

🔥Ozzy Osbourne admits he had ‘year from hell’ as he walks Grammys red carpet with cane🔥

ozzy-osbourne-admits-he-had-‘year-from-hell’-as-he-walks-grammys-red-carpet-with-cane

Ozzy Osbourne has admitted he’s had the year from hell, as he made a triumphant appearance at the Grammys alongside daughter Kelly and wife Sharon, with the aid of a cane.

He made a stellar return to the stage to present the best rap/sung performance alongside Sharon, which marked his first public appearance since revealing his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The 71-year-old rock star – who battled pneumonia in 2019 – recently announced he’s been diagnosed with the degenerative disease, and admitted it’s been a turbulent 12 months for him and his family.

The Black Sabbath star had also undergone two months of physiotherapy just to walk again after tripping over a rug and having the unfortunate fall which dislodged metal rods he had in his spine following a 2003 quad bike crash.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday Ozzy said: ‘This last year has been hell for me. I’ve had surgery on my neck. I’ve announced to the world that I’ve got Parkinson’s. It’s been one rock ‘n’ roll year for me.’

Still, the iconic star – who walked with a cane – remains determined to return to touring.

He said: ‘If I’m well enough I’ll work towards it. I’m having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I’m trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery’s not easy.’

Ozzy was joined at the star-studded bash by Kelly, who revealed how proud she felt of her father’s progress.

Kelly said: ‘Seeing how far Dad’s come this year and how far he’s come in the last week alone has just been incredible.

‘I think coming out and telling his truth has been a weight lifted off of his shoulders. And even like his physical therapist is saying how far you have moved forward in this last week is insane.’

Kelly had previously stuck up for her dad, and slammed reports he was on his deathbed.

‘Today I had a wonderful start to 2020,’ she wrote in an Instagram Story post. ‘I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad.’

She then added, however, she’d seen some ‘sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his “death bed”,’ as she wrote: ‘It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the fk on this is utter bullst.’



Grammy Awards full winners list

Album of the year

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Record of the year

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Song of the year

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best new artist

Billie Eilish

Best pop solo performance

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Best rap/sung performance

Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best country pop/duo performance

Dan + Shay

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle

Best rap album

Igor, Tyler, the Creator

Best pop duo/group performance

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best pop vocal album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Best dance recording

Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers

Best dance/electronic album

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

Best contemporary instrumental album

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best rock performance

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Best metal performance

7empest — Tool

Best rock song

This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best rock album

Social Cues — Cage the Elephant

Best alternative music album

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Best R&B performance

Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best traditional R&B performance

Jerome — Lizzo

Best R&B song

Sayso — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best urban contemporary album

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Best R&B album

Ventura — Anderson .Paak

Best rap performance

Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best rap/sung performance

Higher — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best rap song

A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage, & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best rap album

Igor — Tyler, the Creator

Best country solo performance

Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson

Best country duo/group performance

Speechless — Dan + Shay

Best country song

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best country album

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

Best new age album

Wings — Peter Kater

Best improvised jazz solo

Sozinho — Randy Brecker, soloist

Best jazz vocal album

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Best jazz instrumental album

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau

Best large jazz ensemble album

The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

Best latin jazz album

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best gospel performance/song

Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

God Only Knows — For King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best gospel album

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music album

Burn the Ships — For King & Country

Best roots gospel album

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin pop album

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

El Mal Querer — Rosalía

Best regional Mexican album (Including Tejano)

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best American roots performance

Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles

Best American roots song

Call My Name — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana album

Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Best bluegrass album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Best traditional blues album

Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Best contemporary blues album

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Best folk album

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Best regional roots music album

Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Best reggae album

Rapture, Koffee

Best world music album

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Best children’s music album

Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Best spoken word album

Becoming, Michelle Obama

Best comedy album

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

Best musical theatre album

Hadestown

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

A Star Is Born

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Chernobyl

Best song written for visual media

I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), From A Star Is Born

Best album notes

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best historical album

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Best engineered album, non-classical

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the year, non-classical

Finneas

Best remixed recording

I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Best music video

Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best music film

Homecoming – Beyonce

Showbiz

