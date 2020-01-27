🔥Ozzy Osbourne admits he had ‘year from hell’ as he walks Grammys red carpet with cane🔥

Ozzy Osbourne has admitted he’s had the year from hell, as he made a triumphant appearance at the Grammys alongside daughter Kelly and wife Sharon, with the aid of a cane.
He made a stellar return to the stage to present the best rap/sung performance alongside Sharon, which marked his first public appearance since revealing his Parkinson’s diagnosis.
The 71-year-old rock star – who battled pneumonia in 2019 – recently announced he’s been diagnosed with the degenerative disease, and admitted it’s been a turbulent 12 months for him and his family.
The Black Sabbath star had also undergone two months of physiotherapy just to walk again after tripping over a rug and having the unfortunate fall which dislodged metal rods he had in his spine following a 2003 quad bike crash.
Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday Ozzy said: ‘This last year has been hell for me. I’ve had surgery on my neck. I’ve announced to the world that I’ve got Parkinson’s. It’s been one rock ‘n’ roll year for me.’
Still, the iconic star – who walked with a cane – remains determined to return to touring.
He said: ‘If I’m well enough I’ll work towards it. I’m having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I’m trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery’s not easy.’
Ozzy was joined at the star-studded bash by Kelly, who revealed how proud she felt of her father’s progress.
Kelly said: ‘Seeing how far Dad’s come this year and how far he’s come in the last week alone has just been incredible.
‘I think coming out and telling his truth has been a weight lifted off of his shoulders. And even like his physical therapist is saying how far you have moved forward in this last week is insane.’
Kelly had previously stuck up for her dad, and slammed reports he was on his deathbed.
‘Today I had a wonderful start to 2020,’ she wrote in an Instagram Story post. ‘I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad.’
She then added, however, she’d seen some ‘sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his “death bed”,’ as she wrote: ‘It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the fk on this is utter bullst.’
Grammy Awards full winners list
Album of the year
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Record of the year
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Song of the year
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best new artist
Billie Eilish
Best pop solo performance
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Best rap/sung performance
Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best country pop/duo performance
Dan + Shay
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle
Best rap album
Igor, Tyler, the Creator
Best pop duo/group performance
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best pop vocal album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Best dance recording
Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers
Best dance/electronic album
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
Best contemporary instrumental album
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best rock performance
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Best metal performance
7empest — Tool
Best rock song
This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best rock album
Social Cues — Cage the Elephant
Best alternative music album
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Best R&B performance
Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best traditional R&B performance
Jerome — Lizzo
Best R&B song
Sayso — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best urban contemporary album
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Best R&B album
Ventura — Anderson .Paak
Best rap performance
Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best rap/sung performance
Higher — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best rap song
A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage, & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best rap album
Igor — Tyler, the Creator
Best country solo performance
Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson
Best country duo/group performance
Speechless — Dan + Shay
Best country song
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best country album
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
Best new age album
Wings — Peter Kater
Best improvised jazz solo
Sozinho — Randy Brecker, soloist
Best jazz vocal album
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Best jazz instrumental album
Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
Best large jazz ensemble album
The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
Best latin jazz album
Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best gospel performance/song
Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
God Only Knows — For King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best gospel album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music album
Burn the Ships — For King & Country
Best roots gospel album
Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin pop album
#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
El Mal Querer — Rosalía
Best regional Mexican album (Including Tejano)
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best American roots performance
Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles
Best American roots song
Call My Name — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana album
Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Best bluegrass album
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Best traditional blues album
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best contemporary blues album
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Best folk album
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Best regional roots music album
Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Best reggae album
Rapture, Koffee
Best world music album
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Best children’s music album
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Best spoken word album
Becoming, Michelle Obama
Best comedy album
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
Best musical theatre album
Hadestown
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
A Star Is Born
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Chernobyl
Best song written for visual media
I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), From A Star Is Born
Best album notes
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best historical album
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Best engineered album, non-classical
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the year, non-classical
Finneas
Best remixed recording
I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Best music video
Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best music film
Homecoming – Beyonce
