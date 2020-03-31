🔥Ozark season 4 release date, cast, trailer, synopsis, predictions and more🔥

OZARK – Jason Bateman and Julia Garner – Credit: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX Everything we know about the Ozark season 4 release date, renewal, cast, trailer, synopsis, and what’s going to happen in the new season of the Netflix original series.Ozark season 4 is what all fans of the hit Netflix original series are thinking about after the season 3 finale!The third season was a massive success and easily the best season so far. And, it ended with a BANG! There are some spoilers for Ozark season 3 below. Make sure you have finished the season before reading.Below, we shared the renewal status, expected season 4 release date, cast, trailer, synopsis, predictions, and more. As we learn more about the upcoming season, we’ll add more information.Did Netflix renew Ozark for season 4?Not yet. Netflix will definitely renew Ozark for season 4. There’s no possible way Netflix would cancel this series. It’s clearly one of the best shows on the streaming service right now, and the third season is the show’s best yet.Most importantly, there’s more to this story, as you know if you watched season 3. Showrunner Chris Mundy already teaser Ozark season 4 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.The Ozark season 4 renewal announcement should be coming in the next month or so. Netflix, almost always, takes about a month to gather data on a new release before announcing the renewal or cancellation.We’ll let you know when Netflix announces the Ozark season 4 renewal.OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixWhen is the Ozark season 4 release date?All fans are wondering about the Ozark season 4 release date following that season 3 finale. Obviously, Netflix has not announced the Ozark season 4 release date, and they won’t be for a long time.Assuming the series is renewed for season 4, which it will be, we’re going to wait a long time until we see season 4. At the earliest, we can expect to see Ozark season 4 on Netflix in spring 2021, about a year from season 3.But, there’s a pretty good chance it will be longer than that. There was a gap of about a year and a half between the second and third seasons of the series. We could see a similar-sized gap if Netflix wants to release this show in late summer or early fall, like the first two seasons.If there’s a big gap between seasons, we likely see the new season in late summer or fall 2021.There’s also the production halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That could cause further delays with the writing process, pre-production, and even production, depending on how long everything is drawn out. We just don’t know yet.Stay tuned for more information about the season 4 release date.Ozark season 4 castWell, we know who won’t be back in the Ozark season 4 cast. We saw a lot of death and destruction in season 3. Of the main players, Janet McTeer will not be returning in season 4. Helen Pierce was killed in the final scene of the season. In the penultimate episode of the season, Ben Davis, Wendy’s brother, played by Tom Pelphrey, was killed.At this point, I think we can assume all the main cast will be back in season 4, including Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner. They will definitely return for season 4.In addition, we can also expect to see Lisa Emery (Darlene), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt), Carson Holmes (Three), Felix Solis (Navarro), Nelson Bonilla (Nelson), Jessica Frances Dukes (Maya), and John Bedford Lloyd (Frank Cosgrove) in the new season.Kevin L. Johnson (Sam), McKinley Belcher III (Agent Evans), Robert C. Treveiler (Sheriff Nix), and other members of the supporting should also be back for season 4.We’ll let you know as soon as the cast is confirmed.Ozark season 4 trailerWe haven’t seen the trailer for the new season yet. That won’t be released for quite a long time. Netflix usually shares trailers for shows like this about a month or two before the season premieres.First, production has to start, and then we might see a teaser or some other footage from the new season.We’ll be sure to share the trailer for the new season as soon as we find out.Ozark season 4 synopsisNetflix has not shared the season 4 synopsis yet. We expect to see the synopsis sometime between the renewal announcement and when Netflix starts promoting the next season. We saw the synopsis for season 3 around the time that Netflix shared the first look at the third season.We’ll likely learn a little bit about season 4 in the next few months. Ozark is going to be nominated for some Emmys, and they’ll probably win a few, like they did last year, in the fall of 2020, assuming the Emmys still happen. Bateman spilled some of the details about season 4 after he won an Emmy for directing. I’m assuming something like that will happen again later this year.OZARK – Credit: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIXOzark season 4 predictionsThere’s only one way forward after that season 3 finale! The third season was brilliant. The show sorted out any pacing issues from the first two seasons, and it ended on a high note. Well, sort of.Marty and Wendy are now really in the thick of it after that final scene. They are, now, the No. 1’s for the Navarro cartel in America. Helen is, put lightly, out of the picture. I did not see that one coming!Of course, Marty and Wendy, now closer than ever, must continue to navigate the law and continue to take care of Navarro’s assets in the United States while the FBI is all over them. How will they do it? Well, I think Marty might have just succeeded in flipping Special Agent Maya Miller. She will likely provide a bit of cover for Marty and co. while also working to take down the Lagunas cartel and their involvement in America. That’s where the series is headed in season 4.But, there are several big questions hanging in the balance. Most importantly, how will this affect Jonah and Charlotte?This is obviously too much for the kid, and he almost, almost, almost blew any chance for his family by killing Helen. After learning what happened to Ben, Jonah has a meltdown and shoots a hole in the window at the Byrde family home. Jonah might become a liability in season 4 and rebel in the way that Charlotte did in season 2.Ruth and her new partnership with Darlene is also a very big problem for the Byrdes. Navarro will not be happy to learn Darlene is growing her own product and moving it with the Kansas City mob. I think we’ll see a full-out drug war between Navarro, after the Lagunas cartel is out of the picture, and Darlene and the KC mob.I don’t like where this is heading for the Byrdes. Darlene is ruthless, as we’ve seen. I have no doubt Marty and Wendy would win, but at what cost? Darlene has very little to lose, and she has Ruth, who was considered to be an irreplaceable part of Marty’s team.What I don’t understand, necessarily, is what Ruth’s motive is. She was willing to work with Helen even after Helen was the reason Ben was killed. It’s entirely understandable why Ruth would hate Marty and Wendy for everything they have done. I don’t fault her for that. I just don’t understand the motive for working, possibly, with Helen and, now, with Darlene and the KC mob. Is she really better off?I think we’ll see a reunion between Ruth and Marty and Wendy in the future, but things are going to get worse in the interim.Stay tuned for more news about Ozark season 4! We’ll be sure to update this with any new and relevant information!