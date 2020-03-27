🔥Ozark season 3 is the best season of the Netflix series so far🔥

OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix Ozark season 3 is the best season so far. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and the rest of the cast are as great as ever.After watching Ozark season 3 on Netflix, it’s clear that this season of the Netflix series is the best so far. For a show so well-received, it’s great to see the creative team and the actors raise the bar another level.If there was any doubt that Ozark is one of the best Netflix shows, that doubt has been erased in season 3.It’s hard for me to recall how I felt watching the first and second season because it’s been so long, but I rewatched a few episodes of each season leading up to season 3. The show improved significantly in season 3.I don’t know if I’ve been watching a bunch of bad crime and mystery shows or what, but Ozark season 3 was like a breath of fresh air!To me, it came down to cutting out a lot of the smaller storylines and focusing on what everyone wants to see: Marty and Wendy working their magic.I love Charlotte and Jonah, but when the stakes are so high for Marty and co. it seems irrelevant how Charlotte and Jonah feel about their family. Now, they are in the loop with pretty much everything, and it makes the season flow. Everyone is on the same page, for the most part, and there are few lies between the Byrdes.It’s like the story has been streamlined. As the stakes are raised for these characters, the story hones in on those plotlines, and it stays there. The pacing is much better, and I think that’s also a design of a more focused approach.OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixIn a way, the first two seasons cleared the board for the Byrdes a little bit. Many of the main players from the first two seasons are sort of relegated to the sidelines while Marty and Wendy do their thing.This cast is incredible in season 3. They’ve been the driving force behind this series since the beginning with excellent performances, and they delivered again in the new season. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and Janet McTeer shine in this season. I’ve also enjoyed the development of Charlotte and Jonah, played by Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner.Linney is going to win an Emmy for her performance this season. You can book that right now.Tom Pelphrey, who plays Wendy’s brother, Ben, is a great addition to the cast. His first scene in the show would have been one of the most batshit scenes on Netflix any other month than this one (Netflix released Tiger King on March 20, and it’s the weirdest show on Netflix.)I don’t want to get into any spoilers, but the twists and turns in season 3 are better than any season yet. There’s no more fluff or weird pacing; it’s all story and brilliant performances all the way through.I’m really pleased with how Ozark season 3 turned out. It was definitely worth the wait! Hopefully, we don’t have to wait another 18 months for season 4.We’ll let you know more information about the next season when we find out!