🔥Ozark season 3 is coming to Netflix in one week🔥

OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix Ozark season 3 starring Laura Linney, Julia Garner and Jason Bateman is coming to Netflix on Friday, March 27!Ozark season 3 is coming to Netflix next week! The new season premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 27, 2020.According to Netflix, the new season picks up about six months after the end of season 2. The riverboat casino is running, and the Byrdes are still fully over their heads, or so it appears.At the end of the second season, Wendy seemingly takes control of the family’s direction. She stops Marty’s plan and forces the family to stay in the Ozarks instead of fleeing for Australia. Now, Wendy is digging in even deeper with the cartel and her business ventures in the area.Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Janet McTeer are back for the new season. Tom Pelphrey, who recently starred in Marvel’s Iron Fist, is joining the cast for season 3. Pelphrey plays Ben, Wendy’s brother who comes to visit the Byrdes.Netflix shared the trailer and synopsis for season 3 earlier this month. If the trailer is any indication, this series is going to get even bigger and bolder in the new season.Check out the trailer below!It will be really interesting to see where the season goes from here. Wendy taking charge of the family and the business should cause a bigger rift between her, Marty and the rest of the family. I don’t know how this is all going to go down for the Byrdes, but it doesn’t look good, especially with everything in the trailer.It’s been a long time since we saw Ozark season 2. Netflix made us wait about a year and a half for season 3 from the season 2 premiere date. That big gap between seasons was likely caused by production schedules and the time of year.We’ll share more news about Ozark season 3 as we find out! Stay tuned for more information about the release date for the new season.