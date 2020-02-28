🔥Ozark season 3 is coming to Netflix in one month🔥

OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix Ozark season 3 starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner is coming to Netflix in one month! The new season premieres on March 27, 2020.Ozark season 3 is almost here! The new season of the hit Netflix original series premieres in exactly one month.Netflix recently shared the news that Ozark season 3 would be released on the streaming service on Friday, March 27. That’s quite a while from when we expected season 2 to drop in the fall of 2019, but hey, we’re just happy this good series is coming back for a new season!We still haven’t seen the official trailer for season 3 yet. According to Jason Bateman, that trailer drop will be on Thursday, March 5, unless something changes.As we get closer to season 3, we’re learning more and more about what’s going to happen. Netflix recently shared the synopsis and first look at the new season, as well, and things are not looking so good for Marty. But, things aren’t so bad for all the Byrdes.As you recall, the season 2 finale was a big one for the main characters in the series. Marty had a whole trip lined up to get the family out of the Ozarks and into Australia, away from this big mess.Instead, Wendy decides that she thinks it would be a good idea to stay, and she pulls the rug out on Marty. Now, they are staying in the Ozarks and running the riverboat casino.According to Netflix, the new season begins about a half-year after the events of the season 2 finale, and Wendy and Marty are not so happy with each other. Based on the synopsis, Wendy is looking to expand the business, and Marty, who knows how difficult that is, doesn’t want that. Which parent will win out?The synopsis also revealed Wendy’s brother, Ben, who is played by Tom Pelphrey, is coming to the Ozarks. Fans of Marvel’s Iron Fist will recognize Pelphrey as Ward Meachum from that Netflix original series.Then, we still have Ruth to deal with the fallout of her father’s death and putting the Langmore family back together. We don’t know what exactly will happen, but we can’t wait to see what Ruth’s next moves will be.There are still so many things we don’t know about the third season, and that’s really exciting. We know where we’re at and what part of the conflict will be, but there are still so many directions this new season can go.Stay tuned for more news about Ozark season 3! We’ll let you know more when we find out!