🔥Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race 'under review' as coronavirus fears threaten annual tradition🔥

One of the most traditional events in London could be cancelled or postponed, with the Boat Race “under review” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual annual varsity race between Oxford and Cambridge is currently due to go ahead on Sunday March 29, but that could be subject to change.

“The Boat Race continues to follow advice shared by the government and Public Health England relating to Covid-19,” a statement read.

“Alongside our key stakeholders, we are reviewing plans for the event on March 29 with the interest of the competitors, spectators and workforce in mind.”

The men’s and women’s races both draw thousands of people in their thousands along the route between Putney and Mortlake.

It was previously reported that spectators at the Boat Race will be unable to watch it from Hammersmith Bridge this year because of safety concerns. The bridge shut to vehicles last April and needs £120 million of repairs.

The London Marathon is among the high-profile events to have been postponed due to the pandemic.