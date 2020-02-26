🔥Owners fear for survival of 80-year-old hibernating tortoises stolen from shed🔥

A pair of 80-year-old partially sighted tortoises have been snatched while hibernating in a garden shed.

Shirley Tevlin fears Bobby and Rosie — who she has looked after since childhood — were stolen from her outhouse in Orpington.

The driving instructor, 61, discovered a break-in overnight last Monday with fishing equipment also taken.

She said: “I went running down to the second shed where the tortoises were hibernating in cardboard boxes — and they were gone.

“I literally went berserk, looking for them everywhere. I think they’d just seen them and thought ‘money’, put them in their pockets and gone. I mean what sort of people steal pets? Why take them?”

Interrupting a tortoise’s hibernation can have a negative impact on their health. Mrs Tevlin’s son said: “We’re worried if they’re not being looked after, they’re not going to survive.”

The family visited all the shops and pet stores in their neighbourhood to put up posters offering a £500 reward for information leading to their safe return.