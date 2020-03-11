🔥Ovie Soko: We need more enjoyment and less rubbish news🔥

He won hearts (and a nation of admirers) during his tenure on Love Island last year, and he made the country swoon once more after returning to our screens in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

But while other celebrities might cringed at the thought of being the UK’s crush, the perpetually chilled out Ovie Soko takes the attention in his stride.

The 29-year-old, who was described as “tastier than the cakes” as he took on Louis Theroux, Jenny Éclair and Russell Howard on the charity edition of Bake Off, told Standard Online that he welcomed friendly encounters from fans.

“It’s lovely to come across nice, good positive energy, really,” he said. “Every time anyone comes up to me or I run into anyone who might be a fan, I just give them the same energy they give me. I make sure they have a pleasant encounter.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

It’s a refreshing change to hear about a reality TV star being universally admired, particularly as so many stars have found themselves on the receiving end of trolling and abuse.

But like some of his realty TV counterparts, Ovie admits he does often find himself stressing out and under pressure despite his laid-back appearance.

“It’s not that I’m never stressed out, I do have stressful moments and what not,” he said. “In those times, I live in the spirit of gratitude. When things are getting stressful and the world is moving at one million miles per hour, get a pencil, get a sheet of paper, and just write down a list of everything you can possibly be thankful for.

“And for every single one of us, I can guarantee the list will be surprisingly long. It will be longer than we would have thought, and it would automatically put us in a better mood for the day. The world needs more enjoyment at the moment, and less ae news.”

Love Island: Past Winners – In pictures

While Love Island has come under fire for placing its Islanders in hugely stressful situations, a few weeks lazing in the Spanish sun in a luxury villa was a walk in a park compared to the Bake Off tent, according to Ovie.

“Love Island was laid back,” he laughed. “This was far more activity based. It was wild being in a tent with Louis Theroux, when I was relatively fresh off Love Island. I wouldn’t say it was stressful, but it was definitely more competitive.”

Positive: Ovie wants people to have more positive energy (PA)

Indeed, while Ovie may have hoped to impressed with his basketball themed signature and ‘beach vibes’ showstopper, he unfortunately lost out to Éclair to win Star Baker.

But although he didn’t take the top prize, Ovie is happy with what he’s now got from the tent.

“They gave me a rolling pin with my name on it, which was awesome,” he explained with genuine enthusiasm. It was really nice of them. I didn’t know how to take it, whether it was them telling me to take up some baking lessons or something, but it was a nice gift.”

Standard Online spoke to Ovie after it was announced that Matt Lucas would take over from Sandi Toksvig as Bake Off host – and while Ovie enjoyed larking around with Sandi, he believes the show will still be in a safe pair of hands.

“You get used to the characters and faces. Any change, I think naturally, will take some getting used to. But I’m sure it’ll do fine,” he said. “People will get used to it. People are pretty picky when it comes to making changes, especially when it comes to a certain format and a certain cast. But I’m sure it’ll work out.”

Since the tent, however, Ovie has been busy with other projects, including being the latest Diet Coke hunk and partnering with ASOS for a fashion collection.

His busy schedule, which also includes the basketball season, has left Ovie without a lot of time for love. The star has remained single since splitting with India Reynolds in October, three months after the pair came third on Love Island.

Split: Ovie and India called time on their relationship after three months (PA)

But if you’re one of Ovie’s many fans trying to catch his attention by sliding into his DMs on Instagram, you’ve got a long wait if you’re hoping for him to message back.

The basketball player admitted he no longer checks his Instagram inbox in a bid to remain positive.

“I stay out of the DMs. The DMs is a dangerous place, I’m telling you!” he laughed. “That’s where lust happens, that’s where cheating happens. The DMs is a dark, dark place. Good things can happen, but I would just rather be on the safe side!”