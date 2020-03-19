🔥Overwatch's next hero to join the roster is 'evolutionary robot' Echo🔥

A little over 7 months since their last new hero, Overwatch has revealed Echo will be next to join the popular team shooter.

Echo first made their debut in a 2018 trailer which introduced Ashe, and fans have been waiting for Echo a long time now.

Described by Blizzard as an “evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence,” Echo will be ‘coming soon’ to the Overwatch roster of Heroes.

The news about Echo was released along with the character’s origin trailer, which details some sweet lore behind the new challenger.

Echo was first teased in 2018 (Blizzard Entertainment)

The video shows us Dr Mina Lia, who builds AI robot in the world over Overwatch, is the creator of Echo. Many of her robots were forced into the military to take part in a global war, and to this end, Dr Lia joined Overwatch and designed Echo.

“She created me: her promise, her legacy, her Echo,” the robot says towards the end of the video.

Much like the androids from i-Robot or any featured in science fiction dystopian settings, this character shares some of the same themes present. Are these hyper-intelligent robots moral? Could they be evil?

Blizzard didn’t share any other information about Echo’s class or how it will play, but we expect the AI hero will be playable on public test servers first.

The new hero will be in Overwatch soon and has been confirmed to be playable in Overwatch 2, which is currently in development.